10Cric Cricket Betting Site and App

10cric is one of the cricket betting sites in India with a focus on online cricket betting. It accepts Indian players and Indian currency. It has been in the online bookmaker industry for a long time. With time, 10cric has fine tuned their platform to bring excellent betting experience to the end of customers.

It even offers cricket betting tips and rolls out amazing promotions all-round the year on every famous sports league, including cricket. To know more, read our 10cric app and site review.

10Cric Cricket Betting Site Review

10Cric being one of the top cricket betting sites, offers forty sports, including cricket. It covers both minor and major cricket matches with generous odds and payout rates. There is plenty of variety in live and pre-match betting markets for international and domestic cricket matches like the Ashes, IPL, etc. It allows the cricket bettors to place wagers on the cricket events and matches of their choice hassle-free.

They can even watch HD live streams in no time. Moreover, punters can fund and withdraw from their accounts using diverse payment options. However, they need to verify their account before withdrawing any profits. After successful 10cric login, members can safely conduct payments without the fear of confidential data being leaked.

Pros:

Making an account at the 10Cric site is also a straightforward process.

Members can access HD live cricket streaming and live matches quickly.

The site is also responsive and offers speedy loading when accessed using mobiles.

To offer the best cricket betting tips in India and the latest news, the international bookmaker also has a blog and news section.

Good live and pre-match betting market for cricket with decent odds.

Indian-friendly payment options like PhonePe, Mastercard, Skrill, etc.

Cons:

They do not have do deposit bonus

10Cric Cricket Betting App

10Cric app features an excellent design that allows punters to navigate quickly. It offers pretty much everything that’s on the desktop version. All the promos are also the same as those on the 10 Cric site.

Cricket lovers can place bets in Rupees anytime, anywhere, without the need to sit in front of the PC/laptop. Whether you use the app for checking the latest cricket match score or get updates of the promos, you can enjoy it at your fingertips. The biggest perk is that bettors can use their faceID on the iOS app for login.

10cric apk and iOS app download is easy and offers an enjoyable experience no matter where you’re on Mother Earth. The application is frequently being improved to offer customers an incredible on-the-go experience. Furthermore, the 10 Cric app is encrypted using advanced security technology.

Pros:

Great design allows betting on cricket on-the-go in Indian Currency

Face ID login to create a secure environment

Easy to use app even for newcomers

Quick deposits and withdrawals with few clicks

Excellent customer support

Cons:

10Cric App unavailable for windows

FAQ

Is 10Cric safe in India?

10Cric app and site are both safe and legal to use in India unless you live in an area where gambling is permitted.

How to bet using the 10Cric app?

Betting on cricket at 10Cric is simple regardless of whether you use the betting site or mobile app. Here are the steps for cricket betting using the 10Cric app:

Download the 10Cric app from the authentic source. Allow the betting application download by changing your settings. Log in to the application to start wagering.

How Can I Withdraw Money from 10Cric?

10Cric members can withdraw their profits hassle-free. Here’s how to do:

Log in to the site or open the 10cric app login page. Press the deposit button. Select deposit option and deposit amount Hit deposit button

