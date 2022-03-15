Bookmaker 10cric has been providing a wide audience with the opportunity to bet on sports or gamble for almost ten years. In 2022, a large number of Indian players already have an account and already have passive income from the bookmaker.

Of course, the advantage of 10Cric in India is a big choice of sports for betting, competitive odds and different betting options. Also, the bookmaker has its own application, which is available for all operating systems, iOS and Android. Moreover, the bookmaker is available all over India, as it has one of the best licenses from the Curacao Gaming Commission (No. 1668/JAZ).

For all new users, 10cric offers a great bonus, which we’ll talk about later, and the bookmaker also offers the most popular and convenient payment methods. So you can easily withdraw your honestly earned money from betting or online casino games.

10cric Welcome Bonus

At the moment, the bookmaker offers all new users a great welcome bonus, who will register and make their first deposit. Everyone who complies with these easy conditions has a chance to get +150% to his first deposit and up to 10 000 INR!

Just to give you an idea, let’s say you deposit only 500 INR into your account, then 10cric will give you bonus money of 1 250 INR. Respectively, if you deposit the maximum amount of 10 000 INR, then the amount of your bonus will be 25 000 INR!

To withdraw your bonus, you need to fulfil a few simple conditions. You only need to increase your bonus amount 12 times within 90 days by betting with odds 1.6 and higher. These are the best conditions on the Indian betting market, so take your time!

10Cric Sports Betting and Online Casinos

If you want to start betting or playing at the online casino, you can do it right now, through any browser on your PC. The site is designed in calm colours, so your eyes will not strain during long sessions. The site is not cluttered with unnecessary content, and there is only the necessary information and functions. Let’s go through in order what you can do on the site after registration:

Live betting. A unique betting mod where you can do them live when a sport or esports contest is taking place. So, if you want to add a little thrill to your betting, then try Live Betting. The more the bookmaker has raised odds on this mode, they start at least from x2 and above!

Sports. The classic type of betting, here you can make a prematch bet long before the start of the match or tournament. So if you like long analysis and study teams, then this type of bet is exactly for you. There are all sorts of outcomes, from a simple bet on a win to any unexpected situations that might happen during a game.

Live Casino. If you’ve never been to a local casino, but you want to, this mode can make your dream come true. Here you can play live gambling games with live dealers. Here you can find classic games such as roulette, Andar Bahar and many others.

Casino. The regular casino is, of course, most notable for its slot machines, which have become very popular in the past year. All because Slots has simple rules and big winnings.

All this, in general, makes the site very simple and easy for new users, all very accessible and understandable.

10Cric App

If you love the convenience and modern technologies, the bookmaker can offer you to install its unique app for betting and online casinos. Thanks to it, you will be able to safely perform all activities at the bookmaker via a handy iOS or Android smartphone or tablet.

The app also has all the conveniences as on the website, and you will be able to make money transactions communicate with support and much more. If you want to know more about 10circ, you can also read my separate article, which is entirely devoted to it.

10cric registration

In case you want to make an account at the bookmaker and start playing, here are simple instructions on how to do it:

Start registering. Go to the official 10cric website, and you will see a yellow “Join Now” button at the top of the site, click on it, then the registration process will start. Enter information. In a special window, enter your full name, contact information and other details that you need and then click “Create my account”. Confirm registration. After that, you will receive an email confirming that you want to create an account. Click the link in the email, and the registration will be complete.

After that, you can use these data to authorize on the site, as well as in the application. If you’re afraid you’ll forget your login information, you can write it down somewhere.

Verdict

I think this site is great for the beginner as well as the professional bettor. The site is overflowing with different casino and betting bonuses. You’ll never get bored with betting because you’ll have over 30 different disciplines to choose from. So make up your own strategy and win!

