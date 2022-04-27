The new bookmaker was established in 2016. The name FirstBet was picked at first but it was changed to 1Win India in 2018. The bookmaker was granted its own license by the Curacao Gaming Commission (No. 8048/JAZ2018-040). As a consequence, we can safely state that sportsbooks are fully legal and capable of functioning in the Indian betting market.

You can make a deposit of 300 Indian rupees using one of the following methods: UPI, PayTM, Skrill, or GPay. New users will earn a 100% welcome bonus if they deposit up to 75000 INR on their first deposit account.

In addition, 1Win gives its customers access to its sports betting app. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS.

1Win app for Android and iOS

You won’t have any problem “getting accustomed to” the mobile application because it appears just like the 1Win website. You won’t have to relearn anything. The app is ideal for people who want to bet on the move since it allows you to bet at any time and from anywhere using your mobile device.

The app is really handy since it allows you to make the most of the bookmaker’s services. The 1Win iOS app is available in the App Store, where you can also download it by hitting the “Download” button. The app will instantly download to your smartphone and appear as a desktop icon on your device.

The official 1Win app for Android, on the other hand, isn’t available on the Play Store. It’s crucial to understand that the process isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.

Download 1Win sports betting application on Android device

Enter the name of the bookmaker you’re looking for in your browser’s search bar; Visit the bookmaker’s official website, 1Win; Locate the installation location of the bookmaker’s mobile app for sports betting on the bookmaker’s official website; Click the Android graphic icon to save the 1Win APK file to your system’s storage.

The 1Win sports app is now available for download. After you’ve downloaded the 1Win APK file to your phone, you’ll need to perform the following:

Navigate to your device’s storage; In your navigator, look for the folder with the download name and the 1Win APK file that was downloaded; To identify and extract the installation package, go to the “Installation” page.

Your Android device has the 1Win mobile app loaded. On your device, you may use its functionalities.

Betting on cricket

The ability to bet on cricket is, obviously, the most crucial feature for practically every Indian consumer. And 1Win performs an outstanding job in this regard. Furthermore, 1Win is frequently referred to as the top cricket betting bookmaker. Indeed, 1Win is one of the greatest in its own right.

Cricket has long been considered India’s national sport. India’s inhabitants enjoy it and choose to gamble on it as well as watch it live or via streaming.

You may place cricket bets with the greatest odds in India on some of the most prominent tournaments throughout the world on the 1Win official website or sports betting app. If you’re interested, you may also look for some of the lesser-known events. 1Win looks after all of its consumers!

The IPL’s upcoming season is receiving a lot of attention right now. This will be the 15th edition of the annual tournament, which has sparked widespread interest not just in India but throughout the world! On April 2, the tournament will begin. Of course, 1Win is putting in extensive preparations for the athletic event in order to make betting easier and more enjoyable for individuals who will be watching IPL 2022.

1Win IPL 2022 betting

Despite the fact that 1Win is one of India’s most popular bookies, the company is not going away and allowing its competitors to grow in influence and popularity. Sportsbook 1Win has the right to do so. The bookmaker is preparing massive incentives for loyal clients, as well as enticing new bonuses for new users and the greatest IPL odds.

How to make a bet on IPL 2022 on the 1Win website?

Find the 1Win IPL betting sector. A special option for 1Win IPL betting 2022 will be added to the site soon. Look for it; Locate the ideal match. Find the match or matches you wish to wager on in the menu that appears; Select the winning team’s odds by clicking on it. Select one of the matchups and the side you believe will win this game from the match schedule. Select that team’s odds by clicking on them; When you click on the odds, all you have to do now is choose the amount you want to bet on this or that team and confirm your wager.

Betting on 1Win

On the official website of the bookmaker, you can bet not only on cricket and IPL, as was said before. You can also bet here on a huge number of sports and e-sports:

Soccer;

Basketball;

Ice Hockey;

Floorball;

Darts;

Waterpolo;

Baseball;

Handball and other sports.

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Call of Duty;

Valorant;

King of Glory and other e-sports.

In addition, the site features a “Live” area dedicated to live betting. The section is virtually at the very top of the left-hand side of the page. As soon as you put your bets, you may begin viewing the live broadcast of the match you’ve chosen.

1Win Registration

To use 1Win, you must first download the app to your smartphone and then register. Because the sportsbook takes such good care of its consumers, registration takes only a few minutes.

You will be required to input some information in order to register. This contains your future account’s phone number and password. You’ll also have to decide what currency your account will be established in. Of course, Indian rupees are accepted.

Remember that you will need to validate your account in order to withdraw monies from your 1Win account. You won’t be able to withdraw your money unless you have it.

Methods of Payment

The final step is to deposit after your account has been set up. So, what are your options for making your initial deposit? Conventionally, the payment methods on 1Win can be divided into three understandable parts.

Banking methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bank transfer, UPI;

Electronic wallets: PayTM, Neteller, Skrill, Airtel, etc.;

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Litecoin, etc.

Learn more about all possible payment methods on the official website of the bookmaker. Bank cards and cryptocurrencies are the quickest methods of payment since they are instantaneous. Electronic wallets require 30 minutes or less to set up, but UPI and Netbanking might take up to 5 hours.

Features of using 1Win

A personal account contains all of the necessary features, but none of them is unnecessary. Customers of betting firms will be able to set up alerts, see their bet history, and know which bets are still active and which calculations have been completed. To do so, go to 1Win and log into the account that you’ve previously registered.

The option to adjust specific rate restrictions for the day, week, or month is a good and helpful feature in the 1Win account. It’s especially helpful for those who have trouble controlling their excitement.

You can either put money into your account or request a payment. The bookmakers are not charged any further commission on these services. The most essential locations are just a few mouse clicks away.

FAQ

Is it allowed to wager on sports in India?

In India, gambling is prohibited. However, internet betting is permitted. This is due to an 1867 statute that forbids the creation of gaming enterprises that give gambling services to their clients. However, thanks to the internet and technological advancements, you don’t have to go anywhere, which means you don’t have to visit such a place. Everything is in order. And bookies are established outside of India, allowing them to avoid the law. Included is a 1Win.

You won’t be punished if you bet online, but keep in mind that winnings from betting are taxed, so if you don’t pay it, you might face troubles. Take care.

