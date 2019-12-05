1xbet Online Betting of the French Football Championship

The French Ligue 1 in the new season provides a still lively intrigue about the league title. That is why it is presented in 1xbet online betting in the best way possible so that every gambler could find suitable events and earn money.

The reigning champion PSG has already lost 3 times to not the most powerful teams at the start. This can only be explained by the uncoordinated squad, which is gradually being selected by coach Thomas Tuchel. The team’s players are often get injured, so the German specialist wants to have 22 excellent players at once in case of new force majeure, especially at the decisive stages of the Champions League and the French championship.

Also, such a practice will help save energy for:

Kylian Mbappe;

Neymar;

Angel Di Maria;

Marquinhos.

In the Champions League, the team will hold a difficult game against Real Madrid, since the Madrid team is eager to revenge th 0-3 defeat in the first round.



Which today live matches on 1xbet are worth mentioning

Among the latest interesting and exciting fights, the championships of England, Germany, and Italy should be mentioned.

The following games should be mentioned:

Liverpool – Manchester City – 3-1, the victory of the hosts and the Merseysides strengthened thier first position. Leicester – Arsenal – 2-0 and a splendid performance of the Foxes, which is recently worth attention. Bavaria – Borussia Dortmund – the score 4-0 was too disappointing for the visiting team fans. Cagliari – Fiorentina – 5-2 and the hosts’ fairytale continues, and playing such a game it is quite possible to claim qualification to the European Cup zone.

Also among today live matches on 1xBet, fans were able to really enjoy the game between great Juventus and Milan. In general, the Milanese dominated the game, creating more dangerous moments. But there weren’t enough players for the whole game and substitute Paulo Dybala saves the game during the second game in a row. By the way, he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not shake hands with the head coach Maurizio Sarri and did not watch the game until the end, leaving home. The Portuguese has already made amends, apologizing to the partners and the coach.

