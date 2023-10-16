2023 Pro Kabaddi League: News, Teams Analysis, Winner Predictions

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is now one of the most anticipated sports events in India. This year will be a witness to the 10th edition of the tournament, and it’s scheduled to kick off on December 2, 2023. The matches will be played in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Looking forward to the upcoming 2023 PKL? We’ve got everything you need to know including the latest winner predictions.

The Recent Pro Kabaddi League Auction

The 2023 Pro Kabaddi League auction happened on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai. During this auction, top kabaddi players were picked up by different teams.

Some notable signings include Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, and Ravindra Chauhan.

Pawan Sehrawat was the center of attention as he was bought by the Telugu Titans for 2.605 crore, surpassing his record from 2022. Also, Mohammadreza Shadlou found a new team in the Puneri Paltan for 2.35 crore.

Even after the auction, it’s still hard to predict who’ll win this year’s PJK. We’re still a few months away from the actual tournament, so it’s best to continue checking for the best Pro Kabaddi betting online odds once the tournament is just around the corner.

Take a look at the latest full squad list for this year’s PKL:

Bengal Warriors: Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Prashant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S.

Bengaluru Bulls: Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty,

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Nitin Chandel, Akash Prasher, Mohit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balasaheb Jadhav

Gujarat Giants: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Balaji D, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Singh, Ravi Kumar, More G B, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep

Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Ravindra Chauhan, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ashish

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Abhijeet Malik Ashish Devank Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Shashank B, Rahul Chaudhari, Navneet, Sumit

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Zheng-Wei Chen, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit,

Puneri Paltan: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Mohit Goyat

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

Telugu Titans: Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Robin Chaudhary, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Team Analysis Based on the Latest Squad List: Who Will Win the 2023 PKL?

What we can say is that last year’s edition has been action-packed. The top four teams ended up being Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers. They are still some of the teams to watch out for this year.

Bengaluru Bulls is a team that has been performing consistently well in the PKL and they retained some of their key players like Neeraj Narwal and Yash Hooda. Tamil Thalaivas now has a good mix of experienced and young players to bring into the mix.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan has made some new acquisitions like Mohammadreza Shadlou and Himanshu. If Puneri Paltan can build a strong defense around them, they could be one of the dark horses of the tournament.

As the defending champions of the tournament, it’s understandable that Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their core set of players. With their strong lineup and experience from last season’s success, they are one of the teams to watch out for.

Conclusion

The 2023 Pro Kabaddi League promises to be an exciting event for Kabaddi fans in the country. The tournament will start on December 2, 2023, and will be streamed on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

