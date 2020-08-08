4 Degree Subjects That Will Help You Start Your Own Business

As a would-be entrepreneur, education is everything. While an innate knowledge of your chosen field is perhaps the most vital matter to pursue, it’s also extremely important to understand the ins-and-outs of running the business itself as this task can be highly complex. Many prospective CEOs decide to obtain a degree that will support them as they develop their brand, along with its products or services. In this article, we look at the top qualifications that will help any business owner along their path to success. Of course, all of these educational opportunities come with price tags, but it’s easy to apply for a loan that will help you pay for a graduate MBA degree or any other qualification you may choose.

Business Administration

The admin side of business often appears impenetrable, yet it takes up a huge amount of time. One of the most effective ways to stay on top of all admin procedures and to understand what needs to be done when is to study for a qualification on that exact subject. A business administration degree involves the study and development of vital skills regarding business communications, finance, data management, operations and market research along with plenty of other disciplines. It may sound dry to some, but a strong foundation in business administration will immediately set you apart from many of your competitors in terms of skill set and will make mistakes much less likely.

Marketing

There’s more to marketing than bright colors and catchy slogans – so much more, in fact, that you can do a whole degree on it. By studying this discipline, you’ll quickly discover that the practice of inventing and developing great and memorable marketing materials barely scratches the surface. You’ll learn about brand building, audience research and growth, customer psychology, clever digital marketing techniques and plenty more besides. Very few companies pay the correct amount of attention to their marketing and under budget for it significantly. For that reason, achieving this kind of qualification will help you no end.

Accounting

Financial mismanagement is one of the main reasons why so many startups fail within their first few years in existence. That’s why an accounting qualification is such an asset. What’s more, if you’re able to act as your company’s in-house accountant, you’ll be able to save time and money that would otherwise be spent recruiting one externally. The ability to balance your business’s books with no outside assistance will afford you peace of mind and will probably lead you to make far more intelligent financial decisions that you might have without an accounting qualification.

Law

Most fledgling companies live in abject fear of the long arm of the law. One mistake can bankrupt most startups, even if their legal failings were totally accidental. While the decision to pursue a law degree is not something to take lightly, it will certainly be a significant help when running a company. In fact, some universities offer specific business law qualifications that will allow you to tailor your studies.

