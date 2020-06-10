4 Tips for Betting on Sports Online

You love sports. Watching the Chennai Super Kings face the Delhi Capitals keeps you glued to your seat. The Australian cricket tour of Sri Lanka had you calling in “sick” to work. Watching Roger Federer play in a grand slam has you ignoring phone calls. We get it and this is where the top India sports betting sites come in.

Visitors to Las Vegas have always been able to elevate their sports excitement by placing bets at sportsbooks. Fans make their smartest picks, place bets, and watch games in mounting excitement. It’s a rush like no other.

But that was in the past. Yes, Vegas still has its sportsbooks, but now you can bet on sports online, 24/7, around the world.

Here’s how to bring Vegas to you:

Locate a Safe and Secure Online Sportsbook

Just like you wouldn’t lend your credit card to a stranger, you don’t want to bet until you’ve chosen an online sportsbook that’s been vetted for safety.

There are online sportsbooks that have impeccable reputations, have been around for a while, and are trusted by their loyal fans. (Yes, sportsbooks, too, have fans.)

You’re going to enter a race, and you want the most finely tuned vehicle possible. The safest, the fastest, the one that will get you into the winner’s circle. The best and safest sites will be that vehicle for you.

Set Your Limits Early!

You’re on a winning streak, your body is pumping with adrenaline, and you’re dancing in your seat. You feel great!

This is not the time to decide what your betting budget is. You’ll likely talk yourself into wagering more than is appropriate given your budget constraints.

Instead, before you begin betting online, and when you are in a neutral frame of mind, decide how much you can spend on each “trip” to the online sports betting site.

Consider your bills, your financial obligations. Consider how much money you might spend on an evening out; that is often a good indicator of how much you can comfortably spend on leisure activities.

Shop Around for the Best Odds

Believe it or not, sportsbooks can offer different odds on the same sporting event.

You might be preparing to bet on the Ashes, and one sportsbook will have Australia favored to win at -150 (which means if bet $150 you can win $100 if Australia wins, and you’ll receive $250 back…your initial bet of $150 plus your winnings of $100).

If England is the underdog and the odds are +140, you could bet $100 and win $140, so you’d have risked $100 for a chance to put $240 in your pocket.

But another sportsbook might have the odds-on Australia to win at -180, or might even have England favored to win.

Shop around, because sportsbooks use their own statisticians and have their own biases (as do all human endeavors) and you’ll want to find the one that best suits your personal predictions.

Take Advantage of Bonuses

Many businesses offer bonuses to loyal customers, but none more so than online sportsbooks. They will give you cash to place bets, just in order to win your business.

Just like you want to shop around among the best online sportsbooks to find odds that suit you, so, too, do you want to shop around for the best bonuses. For players setting up their accounts for the first time, the bonuses can be incredibly profitable.

You might find a sportsbook that will calculate 30% or even 50% of your initial deposit and add that amount to your account! Yes, they want you that badly. And it’s free money for you to learn the ropes at the sportsbooks, place a few bets, and really find your rhythm.

A Final Word…

Sports betting is here to stay. Fans have had a taste of betting on their favorite players, their favorite championships, and they are not going to give up the excitement.

If you have a few ground rules in place, online sports betting can be one of the most enjoyable things you’ve ever done. It makes every sporting match more exciting, it tests your knowledge of teams, coaches and players, and best of all, you can win money if you are smart, lucky, or both.

Comments