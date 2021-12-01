4 Ways To Gain More Discord Server Member

The number of members in your Discord server is a reflection of the quality and popularity of your server. No one wants to join an empty or unpopular server, so it’s important to know how you can increase the number of members in your Discord server. There are many ways you can do this, including adding bots that offer incentives for users who invite their friends, hosting events that encourage people to sign up for notifications when they happen, or using gamification mechanics like trophies and levels. In this article, we’ll explain some of these key strategies you can use to grow your server.

Use bots to build member count

Discord bots are a great way to add fun and functionality to your server.

Some are free, while others require a monthly subscription or one-time purchase fee. They can be programmed in many different ways depending on what you want them to do when they interact with users in the chatroom.

One way they can encourage new members is by offering perks for users who invite their friends. For example, you can have a bot offer rewards to any user who gets invited to the server by another member of your community using a Discord invite link. This way, if a member sends out ten invite links and three friends join the server from each of those invites, they will have been rewarded with 30 points or whatever you decide to reward them for.

Host events that encourage signups

Hosting events within your server is one of the easiest ways to gain more members. You can do this by hosting trivia events where you ask questions and users who answer correctly are rewarded with points, or you can host giveaways that require an entry fee paid in a currency like gems (the premium version of Discord’s digital assets) which they get back if their name gets drawn for whatever prize it is that you offer.

Add server gamification mechanics

Adding gamification elements such as levels and trophies to your Discord server also gives people something fun to work towards achieving while using your server, especially since some servers use these additional features to give out rewards at certain milestones players reach during gameplay. For example, maybe when someone reaches level five on your server, they receive access to exclusive chatroom channels full of images and videos related to the game you’re playing.

Buy fake server members to boost social proof

You can also gain more members by purchasing fake Discord server members from a reputable source, like Gramlike. Buying these members will give you an instant boost in your number of users. This will entice new people to join your server by appealing to the principle of social proof – because your server will now appear more popular, new members will be more likely to join and engage with your server.

In conclusion, there are many ways to gain more Discord server members and we’ve highlighted three of them here. You can use any of these methods to create a thriving and active Discord server that will help you grow your community.

