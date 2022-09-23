5 Best Supplements to Boost Immunity

A healthy immune system fights pathogens like viruses and bacteria to protect us from infections and other illnesses. It consists of various cells, organs, and proteins that are important to maintain overall health.

There are multiple ways to maintain a healthy immune system and boost immunity if and when the need arises. One of the ways is intake of healthy food supplements. The best supplements to boost immunity are:

Zinc

Zinc is an essential micromineral for our body. It plays a key role in boosting immunity and maintaining metabolism function. It can also be useful in helping our body fight against certain infections. The nutrient also acts as an antioxidant, and may also help reduce the risk of various diseases including heart disease, diabetes, and so on.

Zinc is found in fortified breakfast cereal, seafood, poultry, and red meat. Zinc supplements can be consumed in the form of tablets, capsules, or lozenges.

Multivitamins

Multivitamin tablets or other forms of the supplement provide the benefit of essential vitamins and minerals, out of which, vitamin C, vitamin D and vitamin E can help maintain healthy immunity, and provide the benefit of antioxidants.

There can be multiple natural sources of different vitamins and minerals. They provide the benefits of all these vitamins and minerals through a single source. However, it is also necessary to balance out the entire meal to gain the benefit of other essential nutrients.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea leaves from a plant known as Camellia Sinensis are used to obtain green tea extract. Green tea is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that help fight diseases and inhibit the replication of flu viruses because of the presence of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) compound.

Green tea extract and green tea tablets can be consumed to make use of the benefits. It can be used in various food items like a cup of tea, salad, oatmeal, and so on.

Elderberry

Elderberry flowers and berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can help enhance the immune system. Elderberry helps control growth and activity of blood cells as well as other immune system cells, thereby aiding inflammation. It is also used to treat fever, headache, infections, muscle and joint pain, and other illnesses and diseases.

It can be used in the form of syrups, pills, lozenges, teas, and so on.

Various Herbs

Herbs like ginger, ashwagandha, amla, turmeric, giloy and so on can act as immunity boosters, and strengthen our body’s ability to fight infections. They have antiviral, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

These herbs can be consumed in various forms, and with various other food items that can provide different nutrients essential for good health.

Supplements do not replace diets. Their use is suggested only in case of a deficiency. You can always consult a doctor for the right amount of intake and the right time to consume a supplement. All the discussed supplements including zinc, green tea, elderberry, and multivitamin tablets for good health come loaded with various other benefits as well.

Along with the intake of all the required nutrients and supplements, it is also important to have an active lifestyle and get enough sleep to maintain a healthy immune system and overall health.

Which of these supplements have you used as part of your diet? Tell us your experience in the comments!

Comments