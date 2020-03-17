5 Job Profiles for Graduates Pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication

– Photo journalists are generally hired for capturing images of events, incidents or the public to create a story for the press. Occasionally they may also engage in editing and preparing images taken in real-life situations to obtain visual materials that can support news materials. They are usually proficient in operating a range of cameras and

image-enhancing

equipment (artificial lighting, lenses and filters). Their day-to-day duties may also include liaising with reporters to position images in a manner that is in cohesion with news stories.