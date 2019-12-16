If you are someone who likes to have the frequent fresh coffees along with delicious delicacies that sweet little cafes offer, then Chandigarh is the right place to be. This city is home to some of the best cafes with interesting menu choices, alluring ambience and relaxed atmosphere that makes them a must-visit. So let’s take a look at the 5 must-visit cafes in Chandigarh.

Midpoint Cafe

Midpoint Cafe is a favourite destination among students and young folks. This cafe is known for offering some mouthwatering dishes, simple yet modern decor and prompt services at very reasonable prices. Their bestsellers include tacos, salads, pizzas, cappuccinos, French fries, garlic bread, and so much more.

Cafe Coffee Day

To enjoy fresh hot coffee and frappe along with delicious noodles, garlic bread and sandwiches, head to Cafe Coffee Day. With hundreds of openings all over the country, this cafe needs no introduction. You will absolutely fall in love with its wood-smoked chicken, cocoa cookie milkshake, cafe frappe, cafe mocha, and the classic cold coffee.

Barista

Flaunting chic yet cosy decor along with some delightful choices of coffee and tea, Barista is one of the most popular cafes in Chandigarh. This place offers a wide variety of sandwiches, puffs, bread, cookies, hot as well as cold beverages, and so much more.

Wellington Cafe

If you happen to be an Italian cuisine aficionado looking for a trendy cafe, then Wellington Cafe is going to be your new favourite. Along with tea, coffee and mocktails, they offer a huge range of different types of sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pasta, garlic bread, shakes, wraps, omelettes, and so much more.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

This cafe offers an interesting mix of dishes belonging to different cuisines. When there, you must try its hash browns, croissants, sausages, muffins, cheesecakes – the list is endless. This place is popular for its huge range of breakfast, mains and dessert options. And you’ll be overwhelmed with the various types of coffee and tea that it offers.

If you are too busy to visit these cafes then you can always have their food delivered to your doorstep, thanks to Swiggy. And the Swiggy coupons offering up to 50% discounts on your orders make it all the more exciting.

Comments