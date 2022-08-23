As a player, you might think that online casinos are simple. You log in and start playing. At most, you check the reviews and get some information from Wikipedia. However, the online casino space is not quite that simple. Here are 5 secrets about Indian casinos Wikipedia won’t tell you, and that might surprise you.

Not all licences are built the same

Players assume that as long as they are on a site with a licence, everything is fine and dandy. Licensed, legal casinos are meant to be overseen by regulatory bodies. They must ensure that these casinos have security measures in check, protect the rights of players, do not engage in fraud, or engage in practices that directly harm the players.



However, many are shocked to find that some casinos, despite their licences, seem to be suspicious, or engage in covert, unfair practices. This is because contrary to popular belief, not all licences have the same quality or strictness for their checks and measures.

However, contrary to common belief, not all licences are equal. This means that simply because a website is licensed does not necessarily mean that it is 100% safe. Different countries and regulatory bodies have different laws, varying levels of strictness, and independent checks and supervision. This means that even a licensed casino could potentially be a landmine.

Therefore, before you start playing, check the rules and regulations that the licence has in place for the site. Shop around for reviews on casinos that hold that licence. Look up which licences are the best, and stick with casinos who follow those rules and are amongst the best of India.

Experts from onlinecasinoindia.bet suggest that the licences are extremely important when it comes to online casinos. Without it, users are left open to fraud, identity theft, stolen money, and much more. It also opens the door to games being doctored, and players losing their money unfairly.

Fake websites

India is a very big market for online casinos. Today, the need for India-centric casinos shows no signs of abating. To counter this, most online casinos have opened their doors to Indian players, added Indian currency, and Indian games. Many new sites have also cropped up that are exclusively targeted towards Indian consumers, with extra features such as offering Indian language for the site, betting on games like cricket, football etc in various Indian languages.

However, as the market grows, so does the number of fake casinos. Many of them do not hold any licences whatsoever. Even if they do, it’s usually a licence for a different business or one that has been received for a shell company.



They are mostly identifiable through their insistence on doing business through chat services like WhatsApp or Telegram. These sites normally redirect you to different sites or give you phone numbers- none of which have any licensing involved.

Many of these sites also ask for deposit fees or withdrawal fees, and many users end up getting duped when it’s their turn to get their winnings. They are given the excuse of not having the right documents, or a glitch in their system, or others. Many also simply get blocked by the chat number, especially if their winning amounts are high.

One easy way to recognize sites like these is to do your due diligence. Check for their SSL certificate and security protocols. Other than that, look up user reviews, check their parent company website and see if the casino is mentioned anywhere, and do not play through chats or alternative sites.

Gaming provider licensing

People assume that only the website needs to be licensed and then everything is above board, and legal. However, that is not the case. Online casinos actually don’t build their own games, they instead rent them from gaming service providers. These software companies create games and the software that goes with them.

This means that if a casino game seems fraudulent or seems to be giving out unfair advantages, this could be the fault of the gaming providers. These companies that create and provide games need to be registered in the jurisdiction in which they are selling their product. They need to be licensed by the same authority as the casinos such as the Malta Gaming Commission, UKGC, Gibraltar, etc.



This is also how many semi-legal casinos fool others. The site gets registered for hosting casino games or sports betting. However, these companies or casinos, create their own games or set up shell companies to create games. These are then put on the site so that users can play these massively unfair games, and the casino wins either way without having to pay a penny to software providers.

This is why it is imperative to look into game providers on a site when searching for a new site.

Some of the most famous providers include NetEnt, Ezugi, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution Gaming among others.

Another great way to get information about a certain game you want to play is to visit the software provider’s site. Sometimes they have the game on their site for free along with information about specs, features, tips, etc.

One alternate thing to keep in mind when playing is that it is always better to choose games with low volatility. What this means is that games without huge prizes also come without huge losses. It’s very easy to fall into the high of the Jackpot chase. However, doing it with games that have high volatility, could mean you lose all your money. In such a case, it wouldn’t matter how many licences the gaming providers hold, you are going to lose your money.

Casino Laws

India does not generally allow gambling activities. However, laws are dependent on states, and most states have completely outlawed gambling activities. However, some states do allow casinos to operate within their jurisdiction. Some examples are:-

Nagaland: Nagaland is the only state in India that gives out online casino licences. However, the caveat is that casinos must only offer games of skill like poker, horse racing, virtual sports, and others. It is also the only state to offer gambling licences for poker sites in the country. However, sites with this licence are allowed only to host poker games and nothing else. Other than this, Nagaland also hosts a state lottery that is open to the population of their own state along with Sikkim and West Bengal.

Goa: Goa is one of the few places where gambling is legal and regulated. However, the catch is that residents of Goa are not allowed to play here. Only foreign nationals or Indians from other states can play. Goa has some land-based casinos as well as riverboats that house some dazzling casinos at Panaji. Goa is also the only place that has billboards advertising casinos, which is otherwise not allowed everywhere else in the country.

However, the law in India does distinguish between games of skill and games of chance. This means that even in places where gambling is strictly banned, games like Poker or Horse Riding are legal since they require training and skill to be good at.

In conclusion, Indian Gambling Law is fairly vague and has a lot of grey areas. Before you start playing at an Indian casino, be sure to check its credentials.

