5 Things You Should Know Before Going for Hair Transplant Surgery

Think about the number of times you check your hair or hairstyle in the mirror before stepping out of the home. Hair is the crowning glory and thus, you can style them in the uncountable ways to look more beautiful. But it is only possible when you have hair on your head because losing hair is a very difficult situation to handle. So, hair should be your topmost priority and you must care for it in the right way.

In one or another way, many people start losing their hair at a young age and we understand how dreadful this situation is. Losing hair is like losing the personality & confidence. If you are one of those hair loss/baldness sufferers and you want to get your lost hair back, then you must go for an appropriate option after doing a proper survey.

Preparing yourself for a surgical hair restoration procedure is a big thing, where you need to put a lot of thought to make your decision turns out to be successful. Here, we are describing the following 5 most important things about hair transplant that you should consider before you go ahead and book your consultation with your selected surgeon(s):

What is hair transplant surgery and how it is performed?

You must know about the workings of a hair transplant procedure in advance so that you can feel comfortable at the time of treatment. The hair transplant surgery works by harvesting the hair grafts from your donor area and placing them into the bald portions of the recipient area.

There are two common methods to perform this treatment and they are:

FUE, known as Follicular Unit Extraction , is the method of extracting one by one hair graft from the back and sides of the scalp.

FUT, known as Follicular Unit Transplant, is the method of removing a small strip of hair from the back and sides of the head.

After the extraction of hair follicular units is performed, the implantation process will get started that works by placing the healthy and active follicles at the right depth, angle and direction. In overall surgical hair restoration, the experience and knowledge of the surgeon and team greatly matter.

Are you the right candidate for hair transplant surgery?

You can get the answer to this question only after going through the process of complete diagnosis. During the consultation with your surgeon, he will thoroughly analyze your bald and donor area and afterward, he will ask you to have some mandatory blood tests. If you are medically fit and your blood test reports come out to be normal, then you make the right candidate for hair transplant surgery.

Also, the candidates must be above 18 years and they should not be addicted to alcohol or smoking. Otherwise, they will need to stop smoking and drinking alcohol for at least 2 – 3 weeks before and after the surgery.

What is the estimated cost of a hair transplant surgery?

One of the biggest things to consider when getting a hair transplant is the overall cost of the treatment. It is one of the most frequently asked questions during the consultation. There is no doubt that a hair transplant is an expensive option as compared to other non-invasive hair loss solutions, but the result of this treatment is definitely worth the cost.

We suggest you prefer high-quality results than to save a few pounds. The average cost of hair transplant starts from Rs. 35000/-. But this cost varies as per the individual requirements of the hair transplant candidates. You can do thorough research about the various options to get hair transplantation and after that, you should choose the trusted clinic of hair transplant in chandigarh and surgeon or your preferred location who can offer you the successful hair growth results at genuine and budget-friendly prices.

Is the surgery painful and what are its side effects?

Because of injecting the local anesthesia in the surgical area, the hair transplant surgery becomes almost painless. The discomfort faced by the patients during the surgery is also minimal. In fact, the patients can listen to their favorite music during the treatment.

Now coming to the side effects of hair transplant surgery:

The patients may feel swelling or numbness on the forehead and the area around their eyes.

In some rare cases, the patient may also suffer from itching and little pain or discomfort for 2 – 3 days after the surgery.

The FUT procedure leaves a linear scar at the donor area, while the FUE method leaves very small dots that easily get covered by the existing hair.

What about the recovery after hair transplant?

The recovery period of hair transplant procedure may take around a week or two. The recovery here means the time taken to heal the wounds. The implanted hair grafts will shed away for once after 3 – 4 weeks. The shedding of hair grafts is completely normal as it is a part of the transplanted hair growth process.

To get the noticeable hair on your head, you need to wait for about 5 – 6 months. Once you’ll get the full hair growth after 8 – 10 months; you can treat all your hair (existing and transplanted) in a natural way. You just need to follow a normal hair care routine afterward and you are all set to trim, color, straighten and style your hair in any way.

So, these are some of the most important things that you must know before undergoing the surgical hair restoration treatment. If you are currently looking for the best hair transplant doctor, then you can consider Hair Doctors and get the right consultation about hair transplant. Hair Doctors have many efficient hair transplant surgeons in India, who are highly qualified and offer the best quality hair restoration results to their esteemed patients by taking care of their requirements and expectations.

