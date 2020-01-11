5 Underrated Spots to Visit in India

Located in sunny South Asia, India is a country bursting with culture, spirituality, colour, and beautiful monuments. You may have visited India before or maybe are a returning traveller. Either way, it can be difficult to know just what to see in this eclectic country.

The Golden Triangle, Taj Mahal, The Red Fort, and Amer Fort are all extremely popular options. Yet, there’s a lot more to India that goes unexplored. If you’re seeking a less tourist-filled, more unique, and equally awe-inspiring journey around India, our list should help you find it. Through India tours, you can see some, if not all of these places. Let’s begin!

1. Mcleodganj, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the city of Dharamshala, in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Mcleodganj has strong Tibetan roots, with a blend of British influence. It is well-known for being the home of spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Its lush green landscape and wonderfully quaint and authentic architecture wow anyone who roams through the area.

This is a perfect place for those looking to practice Buddhism further. Alternatively, you can participate in meditation and yoga, or simply enjoy the laid-back and spiritual vibe of Mcleodganj. The incredible monastic complex, Tsuglagkhang, the Men-Tsee-Khang Museum, and the Tibet Museum are just some of the attractions here.

2. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Also situated in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is the capital and lies within the foothills of the Himalayas. If you are after tranquility, then get ready to breathe in the air of the vehicle-free town centre.

Hidden in the forest, the Tara Devi Temple is an awakening setting dedicated to the goddess Tara. The Viceregal Lodge hosts libraries, an old ballroom, and a three-story entrance hall. The Ridge is the heart of the cultural hub, with plenty of shops to satisfy yourself.

3. Lakshman Jhula, Uttarakhand

This grandiose bridge across the sacred Ganges river connects two villages: Tapovan in Tehri Garhwal and Jonk in Pauri Garwhal (an easy way to visit both of these wonderful places). The bridge is 450 feet long and will reel a sense of great accomplishment once walked. Seeing the River Ganges (or as she is known in Hinduism: goddess Ga?g?) can be a spiritual experience, too.

Popular markets and amazing temples like the Terah Manzil surround the bridge. This temple is absolutely breathtaking, looking like something out of an Asian fairy tale.

4. Champaner, Pavagadh

In the west of India, in the district of Pavagadh, you will find the ‘abandoned capital’ Champaner. This used to be the kingdom of the Sultans of Gujarat back in 1400 AD. Whilst their kingdom was overruled, the city itself remains exactly as it was back then. Laced with awe-inspiring monuments of a historical kingdom, Champaner won’t leave you without things to see.

The elaborate mosque, Jama Masjid, the Rajput Palace remains, and the temples at Pavagadh Hill are just some of the wonderful sights.

5. Gokarna, Karnataka

If beach holidays are more your forte, then you won’t be let down by Gokarna. Located on the Arabian Sea, these beaches will help wash your worries away. Whilst this location is popular for Hindus on pilgrimage, it is by no means cluttered. This also makes it a place to see the breath-taking Mahabaleshwar Temple.

Gokarna has been described as the new Goa, but less touristy. If you’re really willing to push the boat out (no pun intended), then why not take part in some water-sports on the beach?

Wrap Up

Hopefully, this list has helped you in discovering your unique journey around India. If you’re looking for your next adventure, seek these hidden gems!

