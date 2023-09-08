5 Ways to Add Bitcoin (BTC) to Your Portfolio

Buying Bitcoin is often the entry point for many investors venturing into the world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is indeed the most valuable and well-known cryptocurrency, making it a popular choice for new investors entering the world of cryptocurrencies. However, navigating the cryptocurrency space can be challenging, especially for those who are unfamiliar with financial solutions and the underlying technology. When it comes to adding Bitcoin to your portfolio, there are several ways to do so. A solid cryptocurrency exchange, like this trading platform, will only accept coins that have proven use cases and are currently traded by individuals.

Crypto Exchanges

The ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin utilising fiat money is made possible through crypto exchanges. They serve as online platforms where users can create accounts, deposit funds, and trade various cryptocurrencies. There is a wide range of crypto exchanges available, each with its own set of features, supported cryptocurrencies, fees, and security measures. Coinbase is indeed one of the most well-known and user-friendly exchanges in the cryptocurrency space. It provides a simple and intuitive interface, making it accessible to beginners. It’s crucial to take into account aspects like policies, reputation, security, customer service, trading costs, liquidity, and regulatory compliance when selecting a cryptocurrency exchange.

Peer-to-Peer Apps

With platforms like PayPal and Cash App, users can purchase Bitcoin using their linked bank accounts or credit cards. These services frequently include user-friendly interfaces that make it simple for people to move through the purchasing process. Additionally, they may offer features such as recurring purchases or the ability to set price alerts. However, it’s worth noting that as of now, Venmo does not support Bitcoin functionality within its app.

Traditional brokers

The options for traditional brokers that allow customers to buy and sell Bitcoin are limited. Robinhood stands out as one of the first mainstream investment brokers to offer Bitcoin trading. Robinhood Crypto is available in most U.S. states, although there may be some exceptions. Similar to its stock-trading platform, Robinhood does not charge fees for Bitcoin trades, providing a cost-effective option for users. It’s worth noting that the availability of Bitcoin trading through traditional brokers may vary, and it is advisable to research and consider factors such as fees, security, and regulatory compliance when selecting a platform for trading cryptocurrencies.

Trusts or exchange-traded funds

In October 2021, ProShares, a financial firm, introduced the first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF), known as BITO. This ETF makes investments in Bitcoin futures contracts as opposed to purchasing Bitcoin directly. It gives investors another method to obtain exposure to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations. The Bitcoin trust funds offered by Grayscale Investments, a provider of digital currency asset management, include the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and the Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC). However, it’s important to note that these trust funds may have associated fees, and GBTC can sometimes trade at a premium. This means that GBTC shares may be priced higher than the actual value of Bitcoin, despite Bitcoin being the sole holding of the trust.

Wallet software

Many crypto apps, including games, crypto wallets, and online services, have integrated features that allow users to buy and sell digital assets directly within the app. This integration improves the user experience and makes it easier to connect with cryptocurrencies. When using cash in these apps, it is common to utilize third-party services like MoonPay to facilitate the transaction. These services act as intermediaries, enabling users to purchase cryptocurrencies directly within the app using fiat currency. While these services may have slightly higher fees compared to regular exchanges, they offer the advantage of quick and convenient transactions, making it easier for users to get started with buying and selling digital assets.

