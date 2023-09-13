6 Amazing Card Games You Need To Try

Card games have always been known for entertaining people of all ages and preferences. These games are a great way to kill time and are a perfect refreshment for family and friends. Depending on the requirements, most card games can be scaled up or down to accommodate more or fewer players.

So, are you ready to explore the list? Keep scrolling the page and find everything about the card games here. These are perfect for low-key venues, whether at home or the pub. Shall we start?

The 6 Best Cards To Opt For

Card games have been around for centuries. They are the perfect go-to option for enjoying quality time with your family and friends while keeping everyone hooked and enthralled. However, since the options are endless, people are often confused about which to choose and which to discard.

Therefore, we’ve come up with the 6 best card games you cannot afford to miss. Scroll through the list and check them out here.

1. Crazy Eights

The first and probably the most interesting card game you’ve ever played is Crazy Eight. The game is specially curated for adults and is a bit complicated for younger kids. The aim of the game is to finish all the cards in your hands first.

You might be surprised to know that Crazy Eight is quite similar to UNO, except for the numbers and cards themselves. However, the rules are pretty identical. It is perfect to play with eight or ten members of the family. But if you are not much in numbers, you can start playing it with two members at the least.

2. UNO

Originally developed in 1971, the UNO card game is something you should give a try if you love playing card games and are looking for the best-in-class family fun. It is a perfect, fast-paced, fun game ideal for all ages.

While the game is easy to learn, it is challenging to master. You can start playing the game with two players at the least. This classic multiplayer game will have 150 to 200 moves. So, what are you waiting for? Shuffle the deck and get started right away.

3. Blitz

The next option on the list is the Blitz. It is ideal for 2 to 12 players. You have to draw and discard a card with the aim of improving your three-card hand. All in all, the player must earn points closest to 31 in one suit.

Dutch Blitz game is easy to learn and exciting to play. It is perfect for family game nights or with friends. The game is also known by various names, including Ride the Bus, Scat, and more.

4. Chase the Ace

Another best card game is Chase the Ace. It can be played with a deck of 51 playing cards and at least three participants. However, you can enjoy the best experience if 4 or more players join the game.

You must begin with the dealer, who will distribute one card to each player. The card always remains face down. The objective of the game is not to have the lowest card. The ranks go from 1 – A, meaning that if you hold a card with a face value of 10 or higher, you must hold on to it. However, if the face value is lower, you must switch the card to the person beside you (on the left side). It’s a simple family game that keeps the players engaged for a long while.

5. Snap

Let’s continue the list with another best card game, Snap. It is a simple and fun game for kids and requires a standard 52-card deck. You can begin the game with two players, but it’s best played with 7 or 8 participants. The game is all about players who deal cards and react spontaneously to locate pairs of cards of the same rank.

The best thing about the Snap Card game is that the game is ideal for both kids and adults alike. It’s easy to learn, gripping, and interesting.

6. Cheat

Last but not least, a card game you should try at least once in your lifetime is Cheat. It is designed for 3 to 13 players and is also known as I Doubt It or Bullshit. Speaking of the rules, Cheat is all about getting rid of the cards in your hands, but it comes with a catch.

Players can bluff about what cards they will be playing on a turn, and if you get challenged, you must pick up the entire pile. Interesting, isn’t it?

Summing Up

Let’s end the guide here. We hope you’ve now found the list of perfect card games you can try out on family dinners and friends’ nights out. The options are endless, but not all of them are reliable. Hence, choose the best card game and enjoy a delightful experience.

