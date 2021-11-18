6 Factors To Consider When Deciding On A Coworking Space

From office amenities to accessible entrances and space, there are several factors you might want to consider before requesting a commercial conveyancing quote and buying or leasing an office space.

Now that society is slowly starting to return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, coworking spaces are increasing in popularity once more. Moreover, more and more companies have adopted a flexible working approach. This means a greater number of employees and self-employed workers are wanting to work in a vibrant, joint environment.

So, if you’re considering opting for commercial coworking space, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll remind you of some of the key factors to consider before handing over the cash.

Location of the Office

By far, the first thing you should consider when you’re purchasing or leasing a commercial space is the location. If a lot of your employees live in a certain location, consider moving to a nearby area, decreasing commuting time for your employees and helping them to save on travel costs. One thing is for sure, they won’t have any excuse for being late!

It may be important for your business that the office is close to local amenities as well, such as a shopping centre, train station, or cafes and bars. Make sure to keep your business’ sector in mind and choose your location accordingly.

Disabled Access

It’s increasingly important for companies to be inclusive and have a diverse and equal workforce, so factoring this into your decision about a coworking space is paramount. Even if you don’t have any disabled employees, you might have clients or visitors that visit that have specific needs you’ll need to meet.

Try to consider entering the building as someone who is disabled, or of limited mobility, and imagine how easy you’d find it to navigate. Reflection factors such as ramps, large doorways and hallways, lift access, signs for hard of hearing or blind people, and disabled parking.

Space

Though most companies are starting to work collaboratively in offices again, there are still some aspects to bear in mind when choosing a coworking space; the primary being space and social distancing measures. By definition, a coworking space embraces people from an array of places working together, but you’ll want to ensure safety protocols are in place.

Physical, or social distancing, advisories still state that most people should try to remain six feet from each other. With this in mind, it’s wise to choose a large space that would allow for scattered desks, with an appropriate distance between them.

Office Facilities

Whether it’s open green spaces, lunchtime diners, or a relaxed chill-out room, there are several ways that you can make your office space stand out from the crowd. It’s important that your employees find your coworking space fun and inviting while encouraging productivity.

Take Google, for example, installing sleep pods with built-in sound systems in its offices for staff requiring a nap. While not many businesses will be able to implement something so high-tech, the idea to encourage an efficient and relaxed environment remains something all employers should keep at the forefront of their minds when looking at office spaces.

Type of Space

A coworking space usually offers three types of desks in their facilities: hot desks, fixed desks, and cabin space. Depending on your company and its day-to-day activities, clients and needs, you’ll need to decide upon a space that’s right for you.

It may be that you’re after a relaxed and chilled out approach, so hot desks in a café-style environment might seem appealing. Conversely, you might require your own space each day so cabin spaces, which are accessible by only you and your team, would be a better option.

Budget

Finally, this is the consideration that guides most employers’ decisions when choosing which space to buy or lease for a company. Luckily, coworking spaces usually aren’t as expensive as if you buy an entire office space. That said, it’s definitely something to factor in before you take a tour around several places.

According to DeskMag, the average monthly price for a dedicated desk in the U.S. is $387 and the average monthly cost for a hot desk is $195. Around the world, these prices remain fairly constant, although they do fluctuate across some continents.

What Sort of Office Would You Decide on for Your Coworking Space?

In this article, we’ve discussed some of the most vital considerations for deciding on a coworking space. The degree to which you can modify and change the space will depend on whether you’re looking to buy or lease, but these six factors should be at the core of your decision.

With an increasing number of employees working remotely, coworking spaces are likely to continue rising in popularity. This means demand will increase and spaces may become harder to find.

If you’re unsure if the space is right for you, consider talking to a conveyancing solicitor or architect who might be able to help you design your dream space within your budget. Best of luck on your hunt!

