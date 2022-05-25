6 Places Every Tourist Should Visit in India

India is a vast country with an abundance of places to visit. Whether people are looking for a quiet escape, a bustling metropolis, or a serene forest, India has something for everyone. Travelers often want to know, “What are the places worth visiting in India?”. There are many tourist destinations in India and today, we will discuss the 6 best India attractions that everyone should visit at least once.

So, if you’re also planning to visit and looking for famous places in India, then keep reading this article!

Why Should People Visit India?

There are many reasons why people should visit India. Some of the top reasons include the diverse culture, the beautiful landscapes, and the interesting history.

India is a country with a rich culture that is full of colors, flavors, and sounds. There are many different religions and languages spoken in India, which makes for a very diverse and unique experience.

The landscapes in India are also stunningly beautiful. From the Himalayas to the beaches, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

And finally, India's history is both fascinating and complex. There are many ancient temples and ruins to explore, as well as modern cities with high-rise buildings. No matter what your interests are, India has something to offer you.

6 Places to visit in India:

Taj Mahal:

The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Agra, India. It is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

The construction of the Taj Mahal began in 1632 and was completed in 1653. The Taj Mahal is made of white marble and features intricate carvings and inlaid semi-precious stones.

Varanasi:

Varanasi, one of the holiest cities in India, is a must-visit for those looking to experience India’s rich culture and history. The city is located on the banks of the Ganges River and is known for its ghats (staircases leading down to the river), which are used for bathing, praying, and cremating bodies.

Varanasi is also home to many temples, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is one of the most important temples in Hinduism. Those looking for an authentic Indian experience should definitely consider visiting Varanasi.

Kashmir:

Kashmir, in the north of the country, is one of the most popular tourist destinations. The region is famous for its stunning landscapes and picturesque villages.

There are plenty of things to see and do in Kashmir. Some of the most popular attractions include Dal Lake, Srinagar Palace, and Shankaracharya Temple. Kashmir is a great place to visit year-round. Whatever time of year tourists choose to visit, they are sure to enjoy the incredible scenery and diverse culture of Kashmir.

Jaipur:

Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. Situated in Rajasthan, Jaipur is known for its beautiful palaces, forts and temples.

Some of the most popular places to visit in Jaipur include the Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Jantar Mantar. Jaipur is also home to many shopping malls and bazaars where tourists can buy traditional Indian handicrafts.

The Red Fort:

The Red Fort is a must-see for any visitor to India. The massive fort, which covers more than 250 acres, was built in the 17th century by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It’s an impressive sight, with its red sandstone walls and towers.

Highlights of the fort include the Diwan-i-Am (Hall of Public Audience), the Diwan-i-Khas (Hall of Private Audience), and the Moti Masjid (Pearl Mosque).

The Beaches of Goa:

India is a country with many tourist destinations, but one of the most popular is the beaches of Goa. There are many activities to enjoy on the beaches, such as swimming, sunbathing, and sailing.

The beaches are also a great place to relax and take in the natural beauty of India. Another plus for the beaches of Goa is that they are not as crowded as some of the other popular tourist destinations in India. Some of the popular Goa beaches include Agonda beach and Calangute beach.

In conclusion, India is a fascinating country with a wealth of history and culture to explore. Tourists must visit the above-mentioned places, and should also do more research and explore more places to visit.

