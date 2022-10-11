6 Tips To Help You Use and Manage Linux

The Linux operating system is more complicated for many because users have to rely on the command line for updates, keep a log of system failures, and disable some programs.

Unlike Windows, a Linux system will not update on its own. Instead, you’ll need to open the command line and type-specific commands to update, upgrade, and install some software programs.

Read on for six additional tips to help you use and manage Linux and keep it running smoothly and without fuss.

Use a management system

Linux can be confusing for many users accustomed to Windows systems, with plenty of programs already downloaded and easy to install. However, using Linux can offer you more versatility and control with open-source management (https://www.suse.com/products/suse-manager/) and security.

Understand which programs you can run

Some programs won’t run on a Linux system. Although this can be frustrating for many gamers, many programs can run on Linux and have an open-source background. Being open source means that development and operations can be easier to manipulate, and you won’t get in trouble selling whatever you create using an open source product.

Disable automatic program start-up

Programs will likely start when your computer turns on, making your operating system run slowly. You may need to disable these programs through the command line, depending on the style of Linux you’re running. Some Linux varieties may have a more user-friendly interface that enables you to disable programs without the command line.

Track downtime

Unlike Windows, a Linux system won’t automatically send failures or downtime to a company to check for bugs. With a Linux system, you are in charge of everything that happens to your computer and everything on your computer. You’ll need to track what things crash your computer and determine how to fix them.

Prioritize safety

As with a Windows system, you won’t want to download programs without vetting them for malware or other viruses. Be mindful of games, video editing software, and other downloaded programs. Always check online for reviews to ensure these products won’t cause trouble on your system before downloading to your desktop.

A quick internet search can verify if the company is legitimate and that the download will not cause future computer issues.

Understand Linux components

Linux is created using several components, including a bootloader, an operating system kernel, an operating system shell, and a desktop environment. You may need to be aware of other elements of a Linux system, including a graphics server and background services, to keep your computer running smoothly and error-free.

Final thoughts

Running Linux on your servers or personal computer can be confusing but may offer you more control and detail than a Windows computer. However, Linux will require more understanding and maintenance than a Windows operating system.

Knowing your commands to update your computer and installing firewalls can help protect your system and servers from malware and other dangerous viruses. If you log your computer downtime and prioritize safety, you can run a Linux system with little fuss.

