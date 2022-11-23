When you’re travelling, whether you are going for tours in Reykjavik or booking a yacht in Dubai, you don’t always want to be glued to your phone, but it can be frustrating to miss out on the ability to connect with friends and family or check in to make sure that your cat isn’t demolishing the house while you’re away. Fortunately, there are ways to use technology to stay connected without completely disconnecting from the world around you. Here are six travel tips for using technology to stay connected while travelling.

6 Ways to Use Technology to Stay Connected While Travelling

1) Invest in a Good Smartphone

A good smartphone is a must-have for anyone travelling. They can connect you with Wi-Fi, help you navigate unfamiliar places, and are a great way to stay in touch with friends and family back home. Consider also adding a local SIM card if you want some data coverage while on the go.

2) Get a Portable Charger

A portable charger is a must-have for anyone who travels. This can be lifesaving if your phone dies and you have no way of calling someone for help. You should also make sure the battery pack is large enough to charge your phone multiple times on one charge, so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice halfway through your trip.

3) Bring a Laptop

Bring a laptop so you can stay in touch with friends and family back home. You can also use your laptop as a backup for pictures and videos of your travels. If your phone is lost or stolen, you’ll still have those memories on the laptop. Plus, if your battery dies in the middle of the day, you can just plug it in and keep going.

4) Get a VPN

A VPN can help you access content from back home or from abroad. If you’re not a subscriber at your current location, it allows you to access the internet with privacy and security. You’ll be able to surf the web anonymously and avoid geo-blocking, slow connections and other censorship tactics. VPNs are also great for staying connected while travelling. Whether you’re flying, driving or taking public transit, VPNs allow you to keep in touch with friends and family by letting you use applications that usually require a data connection. They give people who have limited data plans an unlimited connection with which they can stream movies or TV shows on their phones, tablets or laptops.

5) Use Cloud Services

Cloud services offer a number of benefits for those who travel. They allow you to bring your settings with you when you’re on the road and make it so that your data stays safe no matter where it is. Cloud services also help prevent you from having to carry around heavy electronics, which can be cumbersome and expensive. The best thing about cloud services is that they’re available for any device, so whether you want to use Google Drive or Dropbox, there’s an app for that.

6) Social Media

Keeping in contact with friends and family back home. It’s always nice to know what’s going on in the lives of loved ones, but it can be hard to stay connected when you’re away. There are a variety of ways for you to keep in contact with people back home using social media. Posting pictures on Instagram is a fun way for friends and family members who aren’t travelling with you to get updates about your adventures without having to worry about phone reception or access. Plus, it’s easier than ever before thanks to the Instagram stories feature.

