7 Best Sites for Watching Your Favorite Punjabi Movies

Punjabi movies are popular not only in the state of Punjab but also in other parts of India and even the world. You can find an excellent mix of films in different genres that come out from Pollywood (a portmanteau of “Punjab” and “Hollywood”). But its bread and butter are comedy and drama.

So, if you want to chill out from a stressful day at work or simply need a good dose of entertainment, Punjabi movies are there for you. Here’s a list of the best websites to watch your favorite Punjabi films.

Fmovies (www.fmovies.to)

Fmovies allows you to stream and download Punjabi movies in HD without spending a dime. Aside from Punjabi films, the site also provides you with old and new movies in other languages such as French and English. Just enter the movie you want to watch on the search box or choose your country to find the list of films in your native language.

HDFriday (ww2.hdfriday.com)

Hollywood, Bollywood, and Pollywood movies are free to watch and download on HDFriday. Plus, there’s no registration needed for you to enjoy your favorite Punjabi films! Discover different movies by genre or by language category. What’s more, this website also provides you with an extensive collection of dubbed movies in Hindi.

Hungama (https://www.hungama.com)

Hungama is one of the most popular entertainment platforms in India. It has a vast library of music tracks, music videos, TV shows, and movies that users can enjoy. You can download its app from Google Play Store for a more convenient viewing and listening experience through your phone, tablet, or laptop.

You can stream different genres of movies in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Punjabi language. There’s also a downloading facility if you want to watch your favorite movies offline.

Spuul (https://spuul.com)

Most of us love to download movies from popular torrent websites. But if you don’t know how do torrents work, you can watch and download your favorite full-length films in Spuul. Are you looking for movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and other Indian regional languages? This website has it all for your entertainment.

You can get a free trial to stream and download some of your beloved movies on this website. But if you want a non-stop digital content, you can also pay for a premium membership.

YoMovies (https://yomovies.it)

YoMovies is the go-to website if you’re looking for old and recently released TV shows and movies. It provides free streaming, and there’s no sign up required. You can stream South Indian Hindi dubbed movies, Tamil movies, Hollywood Hindi dubbed movies, Telugu movies, Punjabi movies, and more in HD quality.

Also, navigating the site is very user-friendly. With the site’s organized layout, you can quickly find the film that you want to watch. Every film is listed with basic information like movie type, cast, and link to the trailer. You also have the option to choose from the two streaming servers in case either one of them doesn’t work.

Hotstar (https://www.hotstar.com/in)

Hotstar is a popular over-the-top digital streaming service in India. According to its website, this streaming platform has over 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies in 17 different languages. You can download the Hotstar app through Google Play or Apple store for easy access to your favorite digital content.

As one of the largest digital streaming platforms in India, Hotstar offers old and newly released films that you’ll surely love. The only catch is that the movies on the site are not up for download.

Youtube (www.youtube.com)

Well, you must be living inside a cave if you don’t know about this website. Youtube is one of the biggest video streaming platforms on the internet today. Music videos, vlogs, TV shows, movies, you name it. Youtube has it all.

If you’re looking for a video in your native language, this site is the place to be. You can look up your favorite Panjubi movies on Youtube for free or with a fee.

Takeaway

Now you know where to go if you want to enjoy some Punjabi films. Just visit the websites mentioned above for that purpose. They are the best platforms out there for excellent Punjabi entertainment.

