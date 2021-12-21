7 Powerful Benefits of Using Video Marketing for Business

In today’s competitive world, a business needs a variety of factors, including visionary leadership, an attractive offering, exceptional service, and more to thrive better. However, your company requires a storyline in today’s crowded marketing environment.

Since stories generate emotion, they make for better marketing. They have the power to affect whom we trust, appeal to our nostalgia, and assist us in making sense of challenging stuff. A fantastic narrative may express a brand’s complete personality in less than three minutes, and insightful stories can help you become particularly compelling.

Let’s understand the numbers and figures.

According to Cisco , online videos will contribute to more than 82 percent of all consumer internet traffic by 2022.

When viewers see a video, they recall 95% of the message, compared to 10% when they read it in prose.

If time, human resources, and budget were not constraints, 83 percent of marketers would enhance their use of video as a marketing tactic.

Continue reading to learn about five compelling reasons to use video marketing in your business.

Use social media to interact with customers

Sharing your message through video is simple, fast, and effective when it comes to successfully promoting your brand to your target audience, whether you’re on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok.

Posts on social media that include video receive 48 percent more views than those that do not. This indicates a big chance to bring your brand in front of more people by developing unique video content to promote across your chosen platforms.

Every day and over 100 million hours of video are seen on Facebook, indicating that there is a hungry audience ready to connect with and watch your social media video content.

Users that include a video in their tweets receive a 10X increase in interaction on Twitter compared to those who do not.

On Instagram, videos get 21% more engagements than photos.

Video produces 1200% more shares than images and text-based content on social media and today with a good Online Video Editor you can make amazing clips in no time. This is time to go beyond the convention, and you mustn’t stay behind.

Branding and customer trust are enhanced by video

A video may give a more personal, holistic, and engaging connection than text. However, these two platforms should be combined to portray your company as helpful, educated, and human. With those final two, the video is quite helpful.

You’re more likely to build trust if you supply extra information in an authentic and down-to-earth manner, whether it’s from yourself, your colleagues, or your staff. That’s what inbound marketing is all about: establishing connections with customers based on their trust. We’re not here to sell; instead, we’re here to educate.

Employee interviews and behind-the-scenes videos are great methods to showcase your company’s human side. These films may increase interaction and establish a connection between your company and potential consumers.

For example, we enjoy sharing extra inbound tips and techniques with anyone interested in learning.

Improve sales by increasing conversions

Your business won’t stick around long in the market if you don’t convert your visitors into leads or sales. Conversions are ultimately what determine whether a company succeeds or fails. Fortunately, video can help.

When used on a landing page, a video may help you improve conversions by as much as 80%.

Customers claim they are more likely to buy a product online after seeing a video about it.

After seeing a product video, customers are up to 84 percent more inclined to make a buy.

Boost your seo rankings

Organic rankings and video go hand in hand. After all, Google owns YouTube, and its search engine processes 3.5 billion hits each day.

The use of video on web pages increases the number of times people stay on the page. Search engines use this statistic as a ranking factor since it is an indicator of website quality and usefulness. Embed a video, improve your dwell time, and improve your rankings. Simple.

Rich media pages, such as video, have been demonstrated to generate 3X more backlinks than basic posts.

Using video implies that you are up to date

Inbound video marketing is a cutting-edge method of advertising your company. Customers value updated businesses since it indicates that they are still relevant. They continue to keep their fingers on the pulse of contemporary culture.

Moreover, today, the video doesn’t have to be conventional. You’re no longer expected to only produce essential stories with new technologies like live video, Facebook and Instagram’s “stories” feature, video filters, and more. Virtual reality may also be used as an immersive video experience, with 64 percent of marketers claiming it to be a successful tactic.

The popularity of live video is growing

Businesses and celebrities are both using the Live Streaming features of Facebook and Instagram. It’s exactly what it says on the tin: live-action videos. There are several advantages to being able to conduct live filming properly.

One of the most significant advantages of live video marketing is that it encourages viewers to participate and leave comments. People get more involved as a result of this engagement. The person(s) being filmed on Facebook Live can view and reply to the comments.

Similarly, instead of using stories, which has a duration limit, Instagram developed IGTV, allowing users to upload one-hour-long movies. IGTV is a terrific method to profit from this ever-growing trend of individuals watching video content on the move while holding their phone in a vertical position.

Garner more shares

According to Small Business Trends, social video produces 1,200 percent more shares than text and pictures combined.

According to HubSpot, if your brand creates video content that your target audience appreciates, 83 percent of the customers said they would consider sharing it with their friends.

Over to you

Try an online video editor that lets you generate polished, professional video marketing content in minutes if you’re ready to start reaping the benefits of video marketing for business.

