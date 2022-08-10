888 Starz is a popular sports betting and casino gambling platform that was created in 2020. The main feature of the site is decentralization. Thanks to it, all payment transactions are performed as quickly and safely as possible. Check out 888 Starz review if you are interested in the bookmaker’s office.

Sports betting

Bookmaker 888starz provides users with access to a betting line containing various sports. Users from India will appreciate the opportunity to bet on cricket, the national sport. It is possible to bet on world championships and local competitions.

More than 300 events are available every day in the betting line-up, and bettors can bet on different types of events. For example, at the 888 Starz India website, it is possible to place an order – a standard bet containing only one outcome. Expresses are also available – a bet consisting of several outcomes. The prize is given to the bettor only if each of the outcomes included in the express is correctly predicted. Systems are also available: complex compound bets, where the payout is determined by the number of outcomes played.

Besides cricket, it is possible to bet money on less popular disciplines in India. In particular, you can bet on:

Soccer;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey.

If you want to take a break from betting, you can always go to the casino section of the 888starz India website. Here is available a catalog that includes many exciting games from top software manufacturers. For example, you can play in the slot machines of the classic type, which contains three reels and symbols in the form of fruits and berries. Also available modern slot machines, which include an elaborate storyline and a large number of bonuses.

Slot machines – not the only kind of gambling available on the site. You can play table games available in a variety of variations. The 888 Starz casino has European and American roulette, several versions of baccarat, blackjack and poker.

888Starz Registration

You can’t set up an account at 888starz bet without registering and making a deposit. You can register a profile by clicking on the “Registration” button on the official website of the bookmaker. After that, you need to:

Specify how you wish to create a profile. You can create an account through a phone number or e-mail. Specify what kind of starter gift you want to take away. The user can get a sports bonus or for the casino. You can also choose freibet or leave the choice of bonus for later. Specify the information requested. It will be necessary to write your full name, set a password. You also need to choose which currency you are going to use for financial transactions. If you have a bonus code, write it down to get additional rewards after authorization. Complete the registration. To do this enter the code you receive to your email or phone number.

888starz deposit & download

After logging into your account, you need to make a deposit if you want to create in 888 Starz bet. You can use:

Internet banking;

Jeton;

EcoPayz;

Skrill;

Neteller and other payment services.

A minimum of Rs. 85 can be deposited. Funds are credited to the account instantly. It is possible to withdraw the winnings from 100 rupees. Requests for payouts are processed within 15 minutes.

Betting on 888Starz

After the funds are credited to the balance, you can start placing bets. To make a bet, follow a simple algorithm:

Go to the subsection with the sports discipline you are interested in. Choose a sport discipline. Choose the events on which you want to bet money. Specify the size of the bet. Confirm your wager.

888starz Bonuses

The bookmaker guarantees users 3 main bonuses:

Sports. The incentive is provided on the first deposit of Rs 85 or more. The size of the bonus is equal to 100% of the deposit, but cannot be more than 8,000 rupees. In order to withdraw the bonus funds, wagering is required. The gift must be wagered at the odds of x5, making expresses of at least 3 singles. The odds of each bet must be at least 1.4. Wagering the gift must be within 30 days.

For casinos. Bonus is given to the gambler for the first four deposits. For the first, second, third and fourth deposit gambler will receive bonuses of 100%, 75%, 50%, 50%, respectively. Also for the first 4 deposits a player gets 150 free spins. Frispins can be spent in the top slots online casinos 888 Starz. Wagering bonus is carried out on the wager x35 within 7 days.

Freebet. This bonus is granted if you deposit up to 10,000 rupees. The gift is equal to 20% of the made deposit. The incentive is valid for 1 month.

888starz review showed that the bookmaker can be safely trusted. The company operates under a Curacao license and uses SSL encryption. This guarantees the integrity of payments and financial security. If you have any questions, you can contact support using online chat, phone or feedback form on the website.

