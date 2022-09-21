9 Best Sites To Buy Instagram Likes In 2022 (Top Apps)

Have you been trying to get more Instagram likes but don’t know how to go about it? You’ve come to the right place.

Buying Instagram likes is no joke. Between brands offering likes at a high cost, to dubious ones posing as credible providers of Instagram likes, it’s getting harder and harder to buy legit Instagram likes nowadays.

But having many likes on your posts comes with many perks. As such, no matter how difficult buying insta likes may be, it’s still a worthwhile step to take. In this article, we’ll allay your fears of buying likes by introducing safe sites where you can go likes-shopping.

Anyway, if you are in doubt about getting likes…

Here’s Why You Should Buy Likes

Increase your engagements

If you are looking for a fast way to boost your engagement, buying Instagram likes is a great option. The higher your engagements, the higher your chances of making it to the explore tab.

Boost your visibility

You can widen your organic reach through your like count on a post. A high like count pleases the Instagram algorithm to show off your posts to more people.

More likes = More visibility

The math is simple!

Build credibility and make sales

If you run a business, a high like count will draw the attention of potential customers. It shows that other people endorse your brand. They’ll see your account as credible and trust you enough to make a purchase.

Now that you know that buying Instagram likes is a profitable venture, let’s look at 9 best sites to buy likes from.

Top on our list is MegaFamous. This site is a surefire way of getting real likes from real Instagram accounts.

With this site you can enjoy quick delivery of Instagram likes within the next hour after making a purchase. You also have the option of splitting your likes between multiple posts.

For example, when you purchase 5000 likes, instead of dumping it all on one post, you can share the likes among 3 or more posts. This allows you to have a good follower-to-like ratio and gives your account a logical, realistic look.

Also, Megafamous provide matching views when you purchase likes for video posts. If for any reason, Instagram drops an account that liked your posts after purchase, MegaFamous will take it on themselves and give you a free refill. With MegaFamous, you are free to purchase without fear of losing your account. Their services are safe.

Now, here’s the perk that takes the cake— affordability. You can buy quality Instagram likes for less than $2. In fact, they offer 5% off on every purchase to give you more value for less.

Enjoy their free trial where they will give you 25 free likes to “taste and see”. To make their services accessible, they have different packages with great pricing.

50 Instagram Likes – $1.47

100 Instagram Likes – $2.67

250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

1000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

2500 Instagram Likes – $24.99

5000 Instagram likes – $44.99

10k Instagram likes – $88.99

Cons

No cons detected.

Customers’ Reviews

Let’s hear what their customers have to say about their services.

Megafamous has completely surpassed our expectations. It fits our needs perfectly

Jephthah

I love your system. It really saves me time and effort. Megafamous is exactly what our business has been lacking.. Thanks again guys!

Helene

MegaFamous.com is the real deal. Give their trial a shot so you see for yourself

Kelvin

2. Likes.io

Likes.io is an Instagram growth service provider that is ready to offer its maximum support to increase your Instagram presence and help you go viral. They provide automatic Instagram likes at an affordable cost. Their delivery is also prompt

Here are their packages and prices:

100 Instagram Likes – $1.49

250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

1000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

2500 Instagram Likes – $24.99

5000 Instagram Likes – $44.99

10k Instagram Likes – $88.99

20k Instagram Likes – $176.99

30k Instagram Likes – $264.99

To know more about their services you can visit their website and see their “Buy Instagram likes” guidelines.

Cons

Like.io doesn’t offer a free trial like Megafamous does.

3. IDigic

IDigic allows you to purchase cheap and legitimate Instagram likes to help reach your target audience.

IDigic Instagram like pricing:

50 Instagram Likes – $1.49

100 Instagram Likes – $2.95

250 Instagram Likes – $4.95

500 Instagram Likes – $6.95

1000 Instagram Likes – $12.95

2500 Instagram Likes – $29.95

5000 Instagram likes – $39.95

10k Instagram likes – $69.95

Cons

No free trial on Instagram likes from IDigic

4. BlastUp

Previously known as Gramblast.com, BlastUp promises competitive prices and quick delivery to its customers.

BlastUp packages and prices:

50 Instagram Likes – $1.59

100 Instagram Likes – $2.99

250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

1000 Instagram Likes – $13.99

2500 Instagram Likes – $29.99

Cons

BlastUp packages are not as many compared to other Instagram growth services

5. GoRead.Io

GoRead.io offers an extensive and cheap package with up to 100,000 Instagram likes.

They have the following packages and prices:

50 Instagram Likes – $0.89

100 Instagram Likes – $0.99

300 Instagram Likes – $2.59

500 Instagram Likes – $4.99

1000 Instagram Likes – $6.99

2500 Instagram Likes – $11.99

5000 Instagram Likes – $19.99

10000 Instagram Likes – $29.99

20k Instagram Likes – $59.99

35k Instagram Likes – $99.99

50k Instagram Likes – $139.99

100k Instagram Likes – $279.99

Cons

The profile names didn’t seem real

6. Famoid

Famoid offers growth services across different social media. They promise real Instagram likes along with impressions, profile visits and reach.

Here’s the package by Famoid:

100 Instagram Likes – $2.95

250 Instagram Likes – $4.95

500 Instagram Likes – $7.95

1000 Instagram Likes – $13.95

2500 Instagram Likes – $28.95

5000 Instagram Likes – $44.95

10k Instagram Likes – $78.95

25k Instagram Likes – $160.95

Cons

Some profiles look like bots accounts.

7. Buzzoid

Buzzoid provides high-quality and fast Instagram likes. They also offer an extensive package to ensure you get value for your money.

Buzzoid packages and prices:

100 Instagram Likes – $2.95

250 Instagram Likes – $4.95

500 Instagram Likes – $6.95

1000 Instagram Likes – $12.95

2500 Instagram Likes – $22.00

5000 Instagram Likes – $39.00

7500 Instagram Likes – $59.00

10k Instagram Likes – $69.00

25k Instagram Likes – $125.00

50k Instagram Likes – $226.00

75k Instagram Likes – $348.00

100k Instagram Likes – $399.00

Cons

Buzzoid is more expensive compared to other services.

8. Graming

This multi-social media growth service also provides quality Instagram like services. They guarantee instant delivery and provide likes for as low as $0.50.

Graming has the following packages:

25 Instagram Likes – $0.50

50 Instagram Likes – $0.88

100 Instagram Likes – $0.99

250 Instagram Likes – $2.25

500 Instagram Likes – $2.20

1,000 Instagram Likes – $6.50

2,500 Instagram Likes – $12.25

10,000 Instagram Likes – $32.00

25,000 Instagram likes – $77.00

Cons

No free likes for you to try out.

9. Stormlikes

Stormlikes promises cheap and genuine Instagram likes. You can also buy follows and views from them. They offer 20 free likes to their customers.

Stormlikes packages and prices:

300 Instagram Likes – $4.99

500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

1000 Instagram Likes – $11.49

2022 Instagram Likes – $15 49

2500 Instagram Likes – $21.99

5000 Instagram Likes – $34.99

Cons

Stormlikes packages are expensive.

Wrapping it up

Your Instagram likes on a post can go from 3 to a hundred without stress. Just be sure to patronise the right sites. Study this guide thoroughly and make sure to choose the best option for you.

