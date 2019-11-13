9 Ways To Stay Hydrated And Warm This Fall

Human bodies need to have water to survive. Adults are made up of an average of 60% water.

While summertime might be hotter and more humid, autumn has fluctuating weather that makes it difficult to keep up with what you need every day.

Not having enough fluids could lead to dehydration in any season. The cold of the fall might make everyone want hot beverages that could reverse hydration.

It can be difficult to resist coffee and hot chocolate on colder days, but healthier fluids should be the go-to for quenching thirst throughout the day.

If you are looking for more ways to hydrate yourself and keep warm during the fall, here are nine things you can do.

Drink Water All Day Long

Water is the most effective beverage to keep your body adequately hydrated. If you are thirsty, especially on those select warmer fall days, it is important to drink water.

Don’t let your body lose the fluids it needs to keep moving. Water will keep you hydrated and feeling good throughout the day.

Before, during, and after any physical activity, water is the best way to keep hydration high. Sweating releases bodily fluids, so it is important to keep drinking water the whole time.

Always have a way to intake fluids, no matter where you are. Don’t let yourself lose out on healthy drinks when it means your well-being is on the line.

Eat More Meat

Water might be the best way to stay hydrated, but many foods contain water that can help with hydration as well.

Some cuts of red meat, as well as chicken, contain high amounts of water to quench your thirst. Meat can actually be up to 60% water, making it a good source of hydration when you might not feel thirsty.

If you are hungry, look to eat foods with higher water content to get all the fluids your body needs to thrive throughout the day.

Before Eating, Drink Water

Sometimes, our bodies can confuse thirst with hunger. The two feelings could be very similar, leading us to eat rather than drink, which is what the body really needs.

This could be a cause of dehydration if you eat when you are truly needing to drink something. It is unhealthy to keep eating rather than taking a drink of water.

The first step when you feel a hunger pang is to drink. If it doesn’t work, find a healthy snack that contains water as well for nourishment and hydration.

Infuse Your Water with Fruit

I get it, water can get boring after a while if it is the only thing you drink during the day. Drinking plain water gets old, which could make you less inclined to drink it even when your body needs it.

According to Kool8, fruits and veggies like strawberries, cucumbers, or lemons make delicious additions to the most boring of drinks.

An infuser makes it easy to add a fresh twist of flavor that makes hydrating more enjoyable. Try adding your favorite seasonal produce or blending a few two make a sweeter treat than the average glass.

Or, Just Eat More Fruit!

Many fruits themselves contain ample amounts of water, making them great sources of the fluids your body needs.

There are plenty of autumn fruits and even vegetables that can help you stay hydrated even on the coldest of days.

Apples, grapes, celery, and pears are all deliciously healthy options that can hydrate you in the fall. Make these healthier snacking choices to feel better about yourself and prevent dehydration.

Try Drinking More Milk

Milk might just be as hydrating or even more so than water is! Adding a bit more dairy to your diet could offer a break from typical water along with added nutrients.

Milk contains calcium, protein, and electrolytes that not even plain water can offer. Drinking a glass of milk with dinner could add a little extra flavor to the end of any fall day.

Make Oatmeal for Breakfast

Not only is oatmeal healthy, but hydrating, too! When it cooks either in milk or water, it absorbs fluid which the body then absorbs as well.

You can eat it hot or cold, depending on personal preference. Overnight oats are a fun trend right now because of how simple they are to make. Put them in a jar with your favorite hydrating liquid, stick them in the fridge, and enjoy in the morning!

Add your favorite flavors to overnight floats or the traditional style breakfast for added taste and health benefits! Various nuts and seeds make oatmeal just a bit more fun.

Carry a Refillable Water Bottle

Plastic water bottles only hold so much water until they are empty, then cause plastic waste in the environment when discarded.

Many places do offer public drinking options but can be difficult to find everywhere. Having your own portable bottle is the simplest way to stay hydrated throughout the day.

No matter what you are doing or where you are going, a reusable water bottle is a helpful tool for constant hydration.

Here is a list of awesome reusable water bottles that are great for crisp fall hikes and hydrating all day long.

Steer Clear of Sugar, Caffeine, or Other Dehydrating Beverages

Drinks that are highly caffeinated or full of sugars can actually reverse the effects of drinking for hydration. Alcohol also makes you thirstier rather than quenching feelings of thirst.

Try not to drink too much coffee, as tempting as those pumpkin spice lattes might be. Processed beverages could be detrimental even though they might quench your thirst for a short period.

They also offer minimal nutritional value, so it’s more beneficial to drink flavored water than sugared-up sodas.

The occasional latte is a great way to stay warm in the fall, but make sure to pair it with a hydrating fruit or glass of water to balance your drinking needs.

Don’t let the end of summer sunshine stop you from drinking enough water in the fall. Add in more healthy fruits, vegetables, and meals to keep your fluid intake at a healthy amount.

