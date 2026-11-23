Do you know about India’s longest train route and why passengers love it? Indian Railways has an extensive rail network connecting different corners of the country. Among many remarkable journeys, one is known for its incredible length.
A train journey is more than just covering a distance. It provides an opportunity to experience different cultures from a new perspective. India’s longest train journey offers changing landscapes and scenic views from a large window. However, demographic changes with location expose passengers to India’s culinary and cultural diversity.
Special Train Journey Connecting Different States in One Line
Talking about the longest train route in India, one train comes to mind that covers the whole journey in a single trip. Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express covers India’s longest train route, connecting Assam and Tamil Nadu across a single connecting line.
The train covers about 4188 Kms in about 75 hours, passing through above 50 railway stations across multiple states. Travelers can check the train running status and get real-time updates during the journey.
Key Details of Vivek Express Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari
- Train Name and Number: Vivek Express (22504)
- Travel Distance: 4188 kms
- Boarding Time: 07:00 PM
- Boarding Station: Dibrugarh (DBRG)
- Destination Time: 09:45 PM
- Destination Station: Kanyakumari (CAPE)
- Travel Time: 3 Days and 2 Hours 45 Minutes
- Travel Class: Sleeper, 3 AC Tier and 2 AC Tier
- States Covered: Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
Why is India’s Longest Train Route Popular among Travelers?
The longest train route in India became popular among travelers for multiple reasons. Some of the key reasons behind its popularity are as follows.
- Changing Landscape: The Vivek Express covers about 4188 Kms in 74 hours and 45 minutes. It offers scenery shifts from green tea gardens to forests, rivers, and mountains to reach the southern coast.
- Long Distance Journey: India’s longest train route offers a unique experience of travelling for more than 3 continuous days. It provides a new experience of spending days on moving trains.
- Cultural Shift Experience: The train helps passengers to observe a cultural shift in language, lifestyle, and food. A long journey includes passengers with different languages and backgrounds that make memories.
- Enjoy Food Variety: Long-hour journeys require proper meals for a comfortable journey. Train food order via RailRestro assists passengers to book meals from 2500+ FSSAI-certified restaurants and get delivery at preferred stations.
- Memorable Journey: Completing the longest train routes in India provides a sense of achievement and becomes an unforgettable memory. Changing views make the journey more attractive for travel enthusiasts.
Major Stations on India’s Longest Train Route
Travelers must check the PNR status before boarding and find whether the ticket is confirmed, RAC, or waitlisted. Passengers with a confirmed ticket and preferred seat allocation can enjoy the long journey. However, the Vivek Express covers over 50 railway stations during the journey, with major stations listed below.
- Guwahati
- New Cooch Behar
- New Jalpaiguri
- Malda Town
- Kharagpur Jn
- Khurda Road Jn
- Visakhapatnam
- Vijayawada Jn
- Erode Jn
- Ernakulam Town
Train Food Becomes a Part of the Journey
On the journey, food does not just satisfy hunger but becomes a part of the journey. However, among multiple stops, passengers face challenges to get fresh and quality food on the train. Here, RailRestro becomes a saviour and offers to order a choice of meals from top restaurants, to improve the train dining experience.
Order Train Meals on India’s Longest Train Route
Multiple stops means more options to enjoy tasty meals on wheels. Train food delivery platforms like RailRestro offer quality food in train at preferred delivery stations. So, let’s check what is special on the menu at major railway stations.
Guwahati Railway Station
- Veg Thali
- Biryani
- Rice/Roti + Dal Tadka
- Paneer Dish
- Assamese Thali
- Masor Tanga
- Aloo Tikki
New Cooch Behar Junction
- Veg Thali
- Chicken Curry + Rice
- Dal-Roti
- Egg Curry + Rice
- Bengali Fish Curry + Rice
- Aloo Pasto
- Mishti Doi
New Jalpaiguri Station
- Veg Thali
- Rajma-Rice
- Momos
- Thukpa
- Churpee
- Kachori Aloo
- Bengali Thali
- Macher Jhol
- Chicken Kosha
Malda Town Railway Station
- Veg Thali
- Chicken Biryani
- Paneer Dish
- Malda-style Fish Curry ● Aloo Dum
- Rasgulla
- Bengali Chicken Curry Kharagpur Railway Station
- Veg Thali
- Biryani
- Egg Curry + Rice
- Macher Jhol
- Chingri Malai Curry
Khurda Road Junction
- Thali
- Biryani
- Paneer Dish
- Machha Besara
- Santula
- Chenna Poda
- Odia Dalma
- Pakhala Bhata
Visakhapatnam Railway Station ● Chicken Biryani
- Veg Thali
- Dal + Rice
- Panner Butter Masala + Naan ● Pulihora
- Andhra Fish Curry
- Curd Rice
- Gongura Chicken
Vijayawada Junction
- Thali
- Biryani
- Dal + Rice
- Panner Dish
- Guntur Chicken
- Andhra Thali
- Curd Rice
- Pulihora
Erode Jn
- Veg Thali
- Chicken Rice
- Idli + Sambar
- South Indian Meals
- Kongundu Korma
- Lemon Rice
- Curd Rice
Ernakulam Town Railway Station
- Thali
- Biryani
- Chicken Curry + Rice
- Parotta + Curry
- Idli + Sambar
- Kerala Parotta + Curry
- Kerala Sadya
These meal options are best for train journeys, offering comfort and taste at the same time.
A Journey Worth Experiencing
Explore India’s longest train route for a unique experience. Changing landscapes, scenery, traditions, and cultural exposure are the beauty of the journey. Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express covers 4188 kms in about 74-75 hours, offering life-time memory.
The train passes through multiple states, offering region-specific meals to enjoy without getting off the train. The train stops at major stations such as Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Kharagpur Jn, Vijayawada, Ernakulam Town, and many more.
Fresh and quality meals are essential to enjoy the longest train route in India with comfort. Therefore, order meals via RailRestro and get a large food options for the journey. The train dining experience with RailRestro offers unforgettable memories.