Do you know about India’s longest train route and why passengers love it? Indian Railways has an extensive rail network connecting different corners of the country. Among many remarkable journeys, one is known for its incredible length.

A train journey is more than just covering a distance. It provides an opportunity to experience different cultures from a new perspective. India’s longest train journey offers changing landscapes and scenic views from a large window. However, demographic changes with location expose passengers to India’s culinary and cultural diversity.

Special Train Journey Connecting Different States in One Line

Talking about the longest train route in India, one train comes to mind that covers the whole journey in a single trip. Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express covers India’s longest train route, connecting Assam and Tamil Nadu across a single connecting line.

The train covers about 4188 Kms in about 75 hours, passing through above 50 railway stations across multiple states. Travelers can check the train running status and get real-time updates during the journey.

Key Details of Vivek Express Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari

Train Name and Number: Vivek Express (22504)

Travel Distance: 4188 kms

Boarding Time: 07:00 PM

Boarding Station : Dibrugarh (DBRG)

Destination Time: 09:45 PM

Destination Station: Kanyakumari (CAPE)

Travel Time: 3 Days and 2 Hours 45 Minutes

Travel Class: Sleeper, 3 AC Tier and 2 AC Tier

States Covered: Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Why is India’s Longest Train Route Popular among Travelers?

The longest train route in India became popular among travelers for multiple reasons. Some of the key reasons behind its popularity are as follows.

Changing Landscape: The Vivek Express covers about 4188 Kms in 74 hours and 45 minutes. It offers scenery shifts from green tea gardens to forests, rivers, and mountains to reach the southern coast.

Long Distance Journey: India’s longest train route offers a unique experience of travelling for more than 3 continuous days. It provides a new experience of spending days on moving trains.

Cultural Shift Experience: The train helps passengers to observe a cultural shift in language, lifestyle, and food. A long journey includes passengers with different languages and backgrounds that make memories.

Enjoy Food Variety: Long-hour journeys require proper meals for a comfortable journey. Train food order via RailRestro assists passengers to book meals from 2500+ FSSAI-certified restaurants and get delivery at preferred stations.

Memorable Journey: Completing the longest train routes in India provides a sense of achievement and becomes an unforgettable memory. Changing views make the journey more attractive for travel enthusiasts.

Major Stations on India’s Longest Train Route

Travelers must check the PNR status before boarding and find whether the ticket is confirmed, RAC, or waitlisted. Passengers with a confirmed ticket and preferred seat allocation can enjoy the long journey. However, the Vivek Express covers over 50 railway stations during the journey, with major stations listed below.

Guwahati

New Cooch Behar

New Jalpaiguri

Malda Town

Kharagpur Jn

Khurda Road Jn

Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada Jn

Erode Jn

Ernakulam Town

Train Food Becomes a Part of the Journey

On the journey, food does not just satisfy hunger but becomes a part of the journey. However, among multiple stops, passengers face challenges to get fresh and quality food on the train. Here, RailRestro becomes a saviour and offers to order a choice of meals from top restaurants, to improve the train dining experience.

Order Train Meals on India’s Longest Train Route

Multiple stops means more options to enjoy tasty meals on wheels. Train food delivery platforms like RailRestro offer quality food in train at preferred delivery stations. So, let’s check what is special on the menu at major railway stations.

Guwahati Railway Station

Veg Thali

Biryani

Rice/Roti + Dal Tadka

Paneer Dish

Assamese Thali

Masor Tanga

Aloo Tikki

New Cooch Behar Junction

Veg Thali

Chicken Curry + Rice

Dal-Roti

Egg Curry + Rice

Bengali Fish Curry + Rice

Aloo Pasto

Mishti Doi

New Jalpaiguri Station

Veg Thali

Rajma-Rice

Momos

Thukpa

Churpee

Kachori Aloo

Bengali Thali

Macher Jhol

Chicken Kosha

Malda Town Railway Station

Veg Thali

Chicken Biryani

Paneer Dish

Malda-style Fish Curry ● Aloo Dum

Rasgulla

Bengali Chicken Curry Kharagpur Railway Station

Veg Thali

Biryani

Egg Curry + Rice

Macher Jhol

Chingri Malai Curry

Khurda Road Junction

Thali

Biryani

Paneer Dish

Machha Besara

Santula

Chenna Poda

Odia Dalma

Pakhala Bhata

Visakhapatnam Railway Station ● Chicken Biryani

Veg Thali

Dal + Rice

Panner Butter Masala + Naan ● Pulihora

Andhra Fish Curry

Curd Rice

Gongura Chicken

Vijayawada Junction

Thali

Biryani

Dal + Rice

Panner Dish

Guntur Chicken

Andhra Thali

Curd Rice

Pulihora

Erode Jn

Veg Thali

Chicken Rice

Idli + Sambar

South Indian Meals

Kongundu Korma

Lemon Rice

Curd Rice

Ernakulam Town Railway Station

Thali

Biryani

Chicken Curry + Rice

Parotta + Curry

Idli + Sambar

Kerala Parotta + Curry

Kerala Sadya

These meal options are best for train journeys, offering comfort and taste at the same time.

A Journey Worth Experiencing

Explore India’s longest train route for a unique experience. Changing landscapes, scenery, traditions, and cultural exposure are the beauty of the journey. Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express covers 4188 kms in about 74-75 hours, offering life-time memory.

The train passes through multiple states, offering region-specific meals to enjoy without getting off the train. The train stops at major stations such as Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Kharagpur Jn, Vijayawada, Ernakulam Town, and many more.

Fresh and quality meals are essential to enjoy the longest train route in India with comfort. Therefore, order meals via RailRestro and get a large food options for the journey. The train dining experience with RailRestro offers unforgettable memories.

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