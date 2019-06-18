A Mumbai boy Angad Sethi is a Kind of Role Model For All The Millennials

Completed his MBA from NMIMS, Angad joined his family Business right away without wasting any time. This young Entrepreneur is handling a big empire of the Sethi Group.

Angad was excellent in education right away from his school days. Other than being a sharp kid, he is an athlete he has participated in kickboxing up to a great level, which shows his strength. He is also a diehard cricket fan and has played a lot of cricket in inter-school competitions back in the days.

Angad is an automobile enthusiastic. His garage is packed with supercars and out of that GLE43 and E63 are his favorite daily rides. The young entrepreneur has the vision to start a massive All India Racing League with some of his friends, probably named as Z9 Racing.

Angad is very much active on social media; he likes to share his ideas, pictures to his family members and his fan, even without marketing he has more than 80k followers which shows how much this young Entrepreneur is famous on social media platform due to his work and the lavishing lifestyle he lives. It is seen he is friends with many celebrities from Bollywood, and also he is family friends with many of them.

The multi-business Sethi Group established 60 years ago, and the legacy has continued and grown larger after every generation.

He along with his brother Kunwar Sethi is not only handling the Constructions and Real Estate, with Infrastructure Projects and Hospitality, but they are also planning for new ventures which are going to come in a short period. They are also in the Liquor business.

Planning has started to venture in the opening of three hotels in North India.

He has also started plans in producing a Thriller web series, and also a music video album in collaboration with a Big Bollywood singer, the name still to be disclosed.

Known for his charming personality and strong physique, Angads digital debut of Production is one of the most talked about news in the digital space, which we heard is connected to a Big production house.

