A Recent Survey Reveals Adele is the Most Expensive Artist in France

The recent blog post by the Betway Insider has revealed that among all of the fandom in France, the singer Adele scores the first position. The Betway’s online slots have drafted a report titled ‘Cost of being a superfan report’ in which the team considered factors like – the cost of resale tickets in stadium tours, the average cost of standard merchandise, the cost of the most recent album per song per track, and the cost of autographed merchandise for various artist’s cost to a fan in France and UK. The team considered a seed list of the most streamed artists on Spotify for it.

According to the survey, Adele had around 6 shows in the UK itself in the last five years. The site reports that the cheapest price of the ticket for her show is around £641.17 and the cost of attending every UK show for the last 5 years is £3,847.02. Not even that, her recent album has sold for £12.60 and its cost per track is around £1.05. Her merchandise sold for £5.81. This all amounted to a total of £4,525.95 for a super fan of Adele in France alone.

Speaking of Adele, Adele started her career in 2008 with 19, a record that was hugely successful in the Netherlands on top of also doing wonders in her native country, the UK. The album was so huge in the Netherlands that it ended up becoming the top seller of 2009. Her latest album – 30, which was released in 2021, made a sale of around 33,750,000 units worldwide according to ChartMasters. For her work, Adele received numerous Grammy Awards. Her best-selling albums included 19 (2008), 21 (2011), and 25 (2015).

Adele’s other famous songs in the past with their sales are – Rolling in the deep (20,640,000), Hello (11,280,000), Skyfall (7,130,000), and When We Were Young (2,340,000). The cumulative tally of Adele is up to 101.4 million equivalent album sales, an unbelievable figure for an artist with only 4 albums so far, who exploded only with her second release, and with nearly no features.

Further, the Betway post states that in the list of costliest fandoms, Adele is followed by the boyband BTS (£4,011.50) then Drake (£3,854.76), Ed Sheeran (£2,169.18), and then at 5th place is Bruno Mars (£1,353.32).

