A Staycation in Manesar: Best Retreats to Experience

Beyond the uber-stylish, state-of-the-art lifestyle of Gurgaon and its swanky, towering structures dominating the skyline, you will find the quiet corner of Manesar. The rustic life, natural surroundings, and cleaner, fresher air of the Aravalli Hills, makes this resort town a great escape from the city life. Its rolling hills, endless nature trails, lakes, and farms will make you get adventurous in the outdoors. But if you want to simply put your unwind and have a quiet, relaxing time, a staycation is what you need.

Reaching Manesar

Manesar is about 53 KM from Gurgaon and takes only two hours to reach via NH 48. The best way to travel is to rent a safe and comfortable car in Gurgaon. You can also opt for a tour package which will include your travel and local tours.

For the best staycation

The resort town offers some of the most exquisite holiday-retreats near Gurgaon, enveloped by abundance greenery, each unique in its way. From rustic ambiance to state-of-the-art amenities, each of these resorts offers the ultimate experience that you seek on a vacation.

Golden Turtle Farm

The huge country-style villa spreads across four acres of land and is flanked by farms and gardens on either side and offers distant views of the Aravallis. Set in a quiet environment, the Golden Turtle Farm is the perfect pocket of solitude amidst greenery, if that is what you are seeking. One of the most popular resorts of Manesar, the property offers well-facilitated rooms with all possible modern amenities, options for indoor activities, board games, a lounging area and a cozy kitchen garden that grows seasonal vegetables and herbs. If you like outdoor sports, then you can try your hands at rope walk, Burma Bridge, or flying arranged by the farmhouse.

Activities to enjoy: take a trip to the Damdama Lake and enjoy watersports, go for parasailing or trailblazing around the lake area.

Heritage Village Resort and Spa

If you are in a mood to indulge in the pure luxury of nature and lifestyle at the same time, this is the place to be. The Heritage Village Resort and Spa is one of Manesaar’s finest, known for its royal-style environment and hospitality. It is designed like the palatial structures of Rajasthan and a perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary aesthetics. The retreat boasts 154 rooms, a lavish spa, fine cuisines, a pool, surrounded by courtyards and gardens.

Activities to enjoy: Soak in the sparkling pool or arrange for a special dinner in the gardens, or lounge at the tea bar.

Tarudhan Valley Golf Resort

If you want to soothe your sore eyes with acres and acres of greenery, under the open sky, then this golf resort is just the place you need. The idyllic retreat sits in the Tarudhan Valley, with endless views of the wide horizon and Aravalli Hills and is surrounded by a velvety golf course, landscaped gardens, and courtyards. The property boasts 70 rooms and studio apartment (for longer stays) fitted with upscale amenities, a luxuriant spa, swimming pool, lounging areas, a fitness center, and fine dining restaurants offering exclusive cuisines.

Activities to enjoy: Engage in a game of golf or try your hands at archery at their in-house archery range or enjoy basketball, badminton, or tennis.

Western Resort Country Club

This boutique resort is a great place to cozy up over a weekend. Surrounded by ample greenery and lush lawns, the quaint cottages offer a peaceful environment to relax in and absorb nature. With a small playground, water slides, swimming pool, indoor games, outdoor options, a luxury spa, gym, and more, the property makes for a perfect place for a family holiday. They also offer special holiday packages for romantic getaways, backpacking trips, or family vacations.

Activities to enjoy: Lounge at the poolside or soak the sun in the gardens, or enjoy water slides with kids, or plan local tours.

Surjivan Resort

If you want to experience the rustic charm of the countryside and yet make it comfortable, then this retreat will fulfill that desire. The property boasts cozy cottages, designed in village theme, with mud walls, thatched roof, and folk art decor. The calming environment with expansive lawns, fringed with clusters of trees offers the best respite from the chaotic urban life and lets you breathe pure air. Although the property exudes a rawness, it is equipped with the best amenities like swimming pool, hot water, Wi-Fi, fully-serviced restaurants with fine cuisines, and all that a modern tourist needs.

Activities to enjoy: You can enjoy a farm visit, village safari, or a camel ride. Or engage in shooting, archery, zorbing, flying fox, or rope walks. You can also opt for a hot air balloon ride in the right season.

A few days of stay in the purely natural environment with calming vibes of these retreats, Manesar is sure to rejuvenate your senses and make you feel alive.

Pro tips:

When traveling in big groups, get a comfortable tempo traveler on hire in Gurgaon for a comfortable and convenient travel option.

For a proper birding adventure, visit Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary in the winter months between November and January.

If traveling on weekends, always book these farmhouses in advance, since they get sold out fast.

