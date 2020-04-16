Abhishek Agrawal is Making Headlines Shortly After Stepping into the Bussiness World

Abhishek Agrawal, a young Fitness/Fashion model, was recently spotted with Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani at multiple venues in Mumbai. He was also spotted with Varun Dhawan lately at body sculpture, Juhu.

With the extra-ordinary photogenic physique and pictures, Abhishek Agrawal has done commendable work in the field of modeling. More than that, Abhishek clicks his photographs that tell us about the excellent capable photographer that he is.

And, not just stills, Abhishek has a knack for cinematography as well. Apart from Fashion & Fitness, he is also a Watch Model which is very much prevailing from his Instagram feed. Being a master of a healthy lifestyle, Abhishek puts his heart in cooking his meals that are healthy and adds to his lifestyle.

He’s a gymnast who is super flexible and plays football at National Level in India. Abhishek dreams of working on a ‘fitness plan’ that helps people achieve their body goals and shift to a healthier lifestyle at a reasonable price. He’s a perfectionist who’s a believer of the philosophy that this world is his empty canvas. Moreover, not just talent & skills, Abhishek likes to perform social service at NGO’s in his free time, back in his hometown.

He’s someone who inspires people on a day to day basis, be it fitness, photography, a healthy lifestyle, or just keeping up with morals.

