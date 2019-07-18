After ‘The Great Khali’, Now The ‘Sagar Nama’ of Indore will Land in the WWE Ring

Sagar Nama has been training professional wrestling for two years in Jalandhar’s Continental Wrestling Entertainment. He has played 50 matches in 1 year.

Indore’s Wrestler Sagar Nama has been selected for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in the US. He is ready to fight with foreign wrestlers. Sagar Nama aka Ben Jacks has learned the nuances of professional wrestling from The Great Khali. He has also been trained by various coaches from USA & Canada including Matt Xstatic, Ethan HD, Neon Ninja Facad, Xavier Justice.

Sagar Naama is just 21 years old. His training has been started in the USA since September 2018. The Great Khali taught him the nuances of professional wrestling. Sagar Nama has been training professional wrestling since last two years in Jalandhar’s Continental Wrestling Entertainment. He has played more than 60 matches in 1 year. Of these, he has won more than 40 matches. Sagar Nama does hours of workouts in the gym and wrestling ring so that the titles also come in his lap.

The Great Khali is very impressed with the performance of Sagar Nama. Khali is confident that Sagar will be successful in WWE and he will take Professional Wrestling to the next level. After the selection in WWE, Sagar Nama and The Great Khali have also met former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Former CM congratulated him on behalf of the whole state to win in WWE.

Section 2: Silver medalist in handball.

While studying in Central India Academy, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar was determined in becoming a sports player and played a number of sports, but he had a fondness for handball, he practices with his team every day, played in several different competitions too, their team also went for a national level competitions, he even won a silver medal at state level.

