10 Agra Specialities You Should Add to Your Shopping List

Agra is known worldwide for its stunning architecture and monuments from the Mughal era, which have made it a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. However, Agra is not just about monuments and palaces. The city is also renowned for its shopping centers and bazaars, where you can find a range of special items such as leather products, local handicrafts, and sweets. You can easily rent a car in Delhi to go visit Agra and get some shopping done. In this blog, we have listed the top 10 specialties of Agra that you should add to your shopping list on your next vacation.

Leather Products

Agra is predominantly famous for its leather products, which range from jackets and belts to bags and shoes. The city has earned a great reputation for its fine and genuine leather quality and holds a significant spot in the leather import market. You can find high-quality leather items at affordable prices in different markets, including Sadar Bazaar and Shah Ganj Bazaar. Many shops in the ‘leather market’ offer the option for customized leather shoes and slippers, which are worth your time.

Souvenir Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal is renowned for its epic love tale, and a trip to Agra in incomplete without visiting this beautiful monument. What’s better is that you can take miniature models of it home as a souvenir. These beautiful artifacts are built with marble stones, glass, or other materials, making them a perfect gift for friends and family. These miniatures are readily available in the markets located near the Taj Mahal.

Rugs and Carpets

Agra is notable for its silk items, brass artifacts, and rugs, which can be purchased at the best price. The rugs and carpets in the Mughal city portray its historical heritage and rich culture with their unique patterns and designs. You can find authentic and attractive rugs and carpets in Shio Ram Crafts Village, Fatehabad Road, and Munro Road, among others. These can be used as decorative items at home.

Embroidered Textiles

Embroidered textiles are a buzz around the city of Agra, with a huge variety of designs and styles, including zari embroidery, chain stitch embroidery, silk embroidery, and many more. These embroidery works are made by hand, making the saris and other clothing look more gorgeous. You can find beautiful embellishments in Subhash Bazarra and Gems and Art Gallery. The collection is typically bought for weddings and other festive occasions by locals.

Jewelry

Agra is also remarkable for the dazzling jewelry items sold here. There are several traditional and contemporary models of jewelry designed with precious stones and even diamonds. The artisans spend a lot of time and effort in creating majestic pieces of ornaments. Some of the regal jewels are also available, made with sapphire and ruby, exuding exotic and exquisite designs. You can shop from some famed shops on Fatehabad Road, Raja Ki Mandi Market, and Kalakriti Market.

Silk Saris

If you are searching for something more artistic and traditional to gift your loved ones, then silk sarees in Agra would be the perfect option. Silk sarees available in the city come in different types, including silk velvet, pure silk, Banaras silk, tussar silk, and more. The fabric is valuable and has a classic appeal, giving the wearer an elegant ethnic ensemble. You can choose Subhash Bazaar as the shopping zone to explore the varieties of silk sarees.

Marble Collectables

Agra is home to the next generation of artisans who carry forward the legacy of the original craftsmen who worked on the Taj Mahal. Using similar techniques and tools, they create exquisite marble collectibles that are a testament to their skill and creativity. These collectibles are adorned with intricate designs and encrusted stones, making them a popular item among tourists.

You will find a lot of options to choose from when it comes to marble collectibles in Agra. From small souvenirs to larger decorative pieces, there is something to suit every taste and budget. The city’s bazaars and markets are the best places to browse and shop for marble collectibles. Popular shopping destinations include Sadar Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar, and Taj Ganj.

Spices

Agra is also known for its exotic spice market, where you can find a wide range of aromatic spices at reasonable prices. The city has been an important center for the spice trade for centuries, and the unique blend of spices used in the Mughal cuisine makes it a popular destination for foodies. You can purchase spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, and other herbs and spices that are used in traditional Indian cooking. The best places to buy spices in Agra include Kinari Bazaar and Subhash Bazaar.

Juttis

Juttis are a type of traditional footwear that is popular in Agra. They are made from leather and are adorned with intricate embroidery, beads, and mirrors. Juttis come in a variety of colors and designs and are perfect for adding a touch of traditional Indian fashion to your wardrobe. You can purchase Juttis from various markets in Agra, including Sadar Bazaar and Kinari Bazaar.

Petha

Petha is a mouth-watering delicacy that is synonymous with Agra, a city known for its rich heritage and culture. The city is not just famous for the majestic Taj Mahal but also for this melt-in-mouth sweet that has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike for many years. Prepared using ash gourd, also known as winter melon, Petha is a translucent candy that is soaked in lime water and flavored with boiling sugar syrup. This traditional sweet is available in many varieties, including Angoori Petha, Paan Petha, and Kesar Petha, each with its unique taste and texture.

Sadar Bazaar, located in the heart of Agra, is the ideal place to savor the authentic flavors of Petha. This bustling market is home to several shops that specialize in this sweet delicacy, and visitors can sample an array of flavors, from classic to modern twists.

Agra is a shopper’s paradise, filled with unique and beautiful items that are perfect for bringing back as souvenirs or as gifts for loved ones. From leather products and mini Taj Mahal models to rugs, jewelry, and handicrafts, there is something for everyone in Agra. Don’t forget to try the delicious Petha and pick up some aromatic spices while you are there. With its rich cultural heritage and historic significance, shopping in Agra is an experience that is not to be missed. Hire an Agra taxi service and shop your heart out!

