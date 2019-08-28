Amar Sirohi Will Work With Bollywood Actor in His Upcoming Web Series

Amar, one of India’s most famous food blogger who runs @foodie_incarnate on Instagram along with Sourabh of @hangouts.co.in is all set to work with a renowned Bollywood actor and director for an upcoming web series that will showcase the rich treasuries of India’s street food.

Named “Bharat Ka Swad”, it is scheduled to launch in the spring season of 2020. This series will have two seasons of ten episodes each, covering the street food delicacies of Delhi & Mumbai. Shooting for it is scheduled to start at the end of September. This will be the first of its kind web series that has the collaboration of a Bollywood actor and a food blogger, aimed to bring in focus the rich variety of food that our country has.

Amar says, “The web series format has become the new favorite, especially among youth. The fall in data prices and the advent of 4G connectivity has changed the video consumption scenario in India. After making people familiar with the street food of Delhi and Mumbai on Instagram, I wanted to reach out to more people. Through this web series, we will be able to show the rich culinary heritage of India to even those people whom we can not reach through Instagram.”

