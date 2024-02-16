Amazing Facts About Age & Its Calculation

In the following read below, we will let you know how to calculate age and explore some interesting facts about it. But before we move on, we would like to tell you that you can count your age in seconds nowadays.

Chronological Age:

Your chronological age refers to the accurate time you have spent from the day you were born to the present date.

Example:

If you were born in the year 1997, then you are exactly 26 years old as of 2023.

How To Calculate Age?

Well, the procedure is quite simple! Let us explain briefly!

Age = Current year – Birth year

Example:

Let’s say a person was born on January 15, 1990, and you want to calculate their age as of today’s date, which is December 2, 2023.

Identify the birth year and the current year:

Birth Year: 1990

Current Year: 2023

Subtract the birth year from the current year:

Age = Current Year−Birth Year

Age = 2023 – 1990 = 33 years

Age = 2023−1990=33

Amazing Facts About Age:

The following facts will keep you astonished about your age:

Our ages are all just numbers. Although it’s true that as you age, your body might not be able to perform as well as it once could, this does not mean that you can’t still have a fulfilling existence.

Your mental faculties are improving. Despite common misconceptions, growing older makes it easier for you to learn new things, digest information, and exercise critical thought.

You underestimate how strong you are. Research has demonstrated that older adults are frequently better at managing stress and overcoming obstacles.

You don’t engage in as many dangerous activities. The likelihood of participating in harmful activities such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and speeding increases with age.

Your financial stability increases. Many people discover that as they age, their financial circumstances stabilise and they are able to enjoy their retirement years.

Your sense of taste shifts. As you become older, your taste receptors become less sensitive, which might actually enhance the flavour of some meals.

Your health issues might be more numerous. Regretfully, chronic illnesses including diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and other ailments are more likely to strike as you age.

