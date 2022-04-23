Amber Gandotra is changing the landscape of the entrepreneurial world with his innate skills and expertise

The world has witnessed tremendous success stories of young, spirited entrepreneurs who have gone beyond people’s expectations and emerged victorious in the end. One such story is that of Amber Gandotra. These young guns have left no stone unturned in making their innovations reach millions of people in every nook and corner of the world and yet gained momentum in each respective field that they are into. We met with such an ace professional who has swiftly changed the dynamics of the entrepreneurial and business industry with his innate skills, talent, and expertise, Amber Gandotra. This extremely passionate and driven entrepreneur from Jammu has made sure to etch his name in gold in the history books of entrepreneurship.

Being highly inclined towards the business space as a kid, Amber made amends in his life and decided to follow his instincts and start his amazing entrepreneurial journey. Starting from as young as 16 years, Amber initially started exploring the digital world by blogging and later on used to earn with Google Adsense and affiliate marketing which propelled him to own more than 250+ websites.

Marching ahead in time, Amber Gandotra then explored many different industries and businesses like digital marketing, IT, Restaurants, Cafes, and Salons. Today he is the founder and owner of Brewers – The Coffee Bar, The Trends Inn Salon, Wraps Mania, The Gol Chakkar Café, Amritsari Special Kulcha King, and Jammu Special Paranthe Vali Gali.

Taking a lot of inspiration from his Father who is also an established Businessman and an Authorized Distributor and dealer for companies like Kirloskar, Bosch, Havells, Siemens, etc, Amber Gandotra knew even he had to prove himself on the big entrepreneurial stage. In addition to this, Amber is also an huge name in playing Poker and has established himself on platforms like Adda52, Pokerbaazi and Spartan Poker.

We are certain of the fact that Amber Gandotra will continue his magical journey and rise further high in the entrepreneurial world. For more details, do follow him on Instagram @ambergandotra and on Twitter @gandotraamber.

