Anadi Mishra – A legend in the making

Belonging to the Indore Gharana of music, Anadi Mishra is truly living the dream today. He is the fifth generation of his family that has found his passion and talent in the field of singing. He is professionally trained in classical music and is taking after his grandfather, the legendary Pt Shankar Lal Mishra Ji, the honourable President awardee in 2014 and a disciple of Ustaad Amir Khan Sahib, the founder of the Indore Gharana. It is only suitable to say that Anadi Mishra has music running through his veins!

He was a consecutive National winner in India’s Youth festival (2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15) and has a feat such as performing before the Prime minister of Singapore and Education minister of Singapore at the tender age of 8! Such achievements only speak to his talent and depict the passion with which he is ruling not only the Punjabi music Industry, but slowly spreading his wings over Bollywood as well!

He already has so many achievements to his name, you won’t believe what comes next. He has performed in the internationally renowned ‘Kumb Mela’, one of the largest peaceful gatherings in the world and was applauded and appreciated by the large audience at the fair.

He has also performed at international festivals across several cities in the country and most recently performed in the city of dreams – Mumbai on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Air Vividh Bharti Radio. This was an added achievement as he performed on the same stage that had been graced by Lata Mangeshkar several times before. Anadi’s song “Rabb Da Deedar” smashed records in the Punjab music industry with nearly 2 crore views!

He was rightly nominated as best male singer in P.T.C Punjabi music award function, after all, “Rabb Da Deedar” was greatly loved by connoisseurs of Punjabi music! The wedding anthem of Punjab, “Doli Vs Athru” was also sung by none other than the talented Anadi.

His music speaks volumes of his talent and has been appreciated greatly by his fans across the country.

His most recent song, `’Sawaal” is growing by the minute, with more views to add to its name and push Anadi into constant limelight of appreciation and love. There’s no stopping this boy from Punjab!

