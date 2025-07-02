Anardana Chandigarh: Must-Try Dishes & Best Time to Go

Chandigarh has no shortage of good food—but every now and then, a place comes along that doesn’t just serve a great meal, it reimagines how Indian cuisine can be experienced. Anardana is one of those places.

With its bold fusion dishes, beautifully plated classics, and a space that balances comfort with chic design, Anardana has quickly become a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re catching up with friends over cocktails or planning a family lunch that satisfies every palate, this restaurant knows how to deliver.

But Anardana isn’t just about style—it’s backed by substance. From their iconic Palak Patta Chaat to the indulgent Lahori Mutton, the menu surprises and delights in equal measure. And with outlets in both Sector 7 and Elante Mall, the experience can be as laid-back or as lively as you like.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through what to eat, when to go, and what makes Anardana such a standout spot in Chandigarh’s dining scene.





Anardana Chandigarh: A Hidden Gem in Industrial Area Phase I

Tucked inside the City Emporium Mall, right next to Wave Cinemas, Anardana’s Chandigarh outlet might not scream for attention from the outside, but the moment you step in, the vibe shifts completely. The space is modern and well-designed, featuring a layout that strikes a balance between comfort and elegance.

Warm lighting, earthy tones, and contemporary Indian elements combine to create a welcoming yet refined setting. It’s not over-the-top flashy, but it does feel thoughtfully curated—ideal for both casual family meals and more dressed-up evenings.

Being located in Industrial Area Phase I, the restaurant attracts a diverse mix of diners. You’ll find office-goers unwinding over lunch, couples on relaxed date nights, and moviegoers grabbing a meal before or after a show. The location is especially convenient if you’re around Elante Mall, Hyatt Centric, or the Tribune Chowk area—it’s just a short drive away, yet far enough to offer a quieter dining experience.

Overall, Anardana at City Emporium Mall delivers a great mix of accessibility, ambience, and a touch of sophistication that sets the mood for a memorable meal.

Must-Try Dishes at Anardana

At Anardana, the menu reads like a love letter to Indian cuisine, with a twist. Every dish brings familiar flavours, but with elevated presentation, creative pairings, and a whole lot of heart. Whether you’re a purist or someone who loves a good fusion, there’s something here to excite your taste buds.

Palak Patta Chaat

A signature starter for a reason. Light, crispy spinach leaves layered with tangy chutneys, curd, and pomegranate pearls—it’s crunchy, refreshing, and beautifully plated. A crowd-pleaser through and through. Butter Chicken Kulcha Tacos

A genius Indo-western fusion that works. Imagine soft kulcha pockets filled with rich, creamy butter chicken and topped with onion slaw. It’s playful, flavorful, and seriously addictive. Lahori Mutton

Slow-cooked to perfection, this dish is bold, aromatic, and precisely what you’d want from a North Indian curry. Paired with their flaky parathas or jeera rice, it’s deeply satisfying. Chur Chur Naan Thali

One of the most comforting plates on the menu. A generous combo of stuffed naan, dal makhani, raita, salad, and dessert—it’s hearty, homely, and ideal for when you want to try a bit of everything. Mango Cheesecake (Seasonal)

If it’s on the menu, don’t think twice. This dessert balances the richness of classic cheesecake with the brightness of fresh mango—light, smooth, and a perfect way to end your meal. Must-Sip Alert: Their Signature Cocktails

Anardana’s bar program deserves applause. Whether it’s a floral gin-based cooler or a tangy whisky sour with Indian spices, the drinks here complement the food brilliantly.

Best Time to Visit Anardana

Anardana’s experience is consistent, but the mood shifts beautifully depending on when you choose to visit. Whether you’re planning a mid-week lunch or a celebratory weekend dinner, timing can significantly impact the ambiance of your meal.

Weekday Lunches: If you’re someone who enjoys a more relaxed, quiet meal, weekday afternoons are perfect. The restaurant is usually less crowded, making it easier to soak in the ambience, chat without background noise, and get faster service. It’s also an excellent time for business lunches or solo diners looking for a peaceful escape.

Evenings: Lively Yet Refined: Dinner hours, especially between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM, tend to be more vibrant. Families, couples, and groups bring in a nice energy, but it never feels chaotic. The lighting feels warmer, the music a touch more pronounced, and the overall setting is perfect for special dinners or catching up with friends.

Weekends: Fridays and Saturdays do get busy, particularly post 8 PM. If you’re planning a visit during these hours, it’s best to make a reservation or arrive a bit early. Despite the rush, the staff handles things efficiently, and the mood inside stays upbeat without being overwhelming.

Ideal Timing for First-Timers: For your first visit, consider dropping in for a Saturday lunch or a weekday dinner – you’ll get the whole experience without too much wait time and just the right amount of buzz.

No matter when you go, Anardana delivers on quality and comfort. However, choosing the right time can elevate your visit from a good meal to a truly memorable experience.

Pricing & Portions At Anardana Chandigarh

Anardana sits squarely in the premium-casual dining category, offering a stylish, flavorful experience at a reasonably priced level.

Average Cost for Two

A meal for two at Anardana Chandigarh typically costs around ₹2,000, depending on the items ordered and whether drinks are included. It’s a fair price for the quality, portion sizes, and overall experience the restaurant consistently delivers.

Final Thoughts,

Anardana Chandigarh offers more than just good food—it delivers a complete dining experience. From its stylish interiors to thoughtfully crafted dishes like Palak Patta Chaat and Butter Chicken Kulcha Tacos, everything feels intentional and well-executed. It blends traditional flavours with a modern twist, making it ideal for both casual meals and special outings. Consistent in quality and service, Anardana is a must-visit for anyone seeking a premium yet approachable dining experience in the city.

FAQs,

1. What is the average cost for two at Anardana Chandigarh?

The average cost for two people is around ₹2,000, depending on your order and whether you include drinks or desserts.

2. Where is Anardana located in Chandigarh?

Anardana is located on the ground floor of City Emporium Mall, right next to Wave Cinemas, in Industrial Area Phase I.

3. Do I need a reservation to dine at Anardana?

Reservations are not mandatory but are recommended during weekends or dinner hours to avoid wait times.

4. Is Anardana vegetarian-friendly?

Yes, Anardana offers several standout vegetarian dishes like Jackfruit Tikka, Dal Anardana, and Tandoori Mushroom.

5. Does Anardana offer parking?

Yes, ample parking is available at City Emporium Mall, making it convenient for visitors arriving by car.

Comments