Are More Casinos Looking To Go With Reusable Power?

There is simply no denying that casinos are at the top of their games when it comes to innovation. Whatever the situation is, there is no denying that land-based gambling is falling behind. And, this is why many of them are now looking to go with reusable power.

The Strip

When most people think about energy savings and energy consumption they simply don’t think about the Vegas Strip. And, this is completely understandable. Despite the bright neon lights, Vegas is already home to one of the largest rooftop solar arrays in the country. In fact, by the time the installations are complete, Vegas could become the home to one of the largest rooftop solar setups in the United States. Over the past few months, some of Nevada’s largest and most successful casinos have announced that they plan to buy and produce more renewable energy. The plan is to utilize this renewable energy in their hotels.

Why The Sudden Change?

The land-based sector has been lacking for a while now. Ever since online gambling became the main stream there has been no going back. And, the land-based sector has seen this in spades. Simply put, it really was no big surprise that the land-based sector was getting left in the dust. So, why this big switch to renewable energy? The chief sustainability officer at the MGM Resorts just simply said that it was good business for them. And, it was no accident that this array was installed on top of the conference center.

The company is looking to leave the power system, and they are going to do exactly this by producing more power than what is currently available on the open market. Of course, this might be easier said than done because regulators might not let casinos just simply walk away from the state’s monopoly utility provider, NV Energy.

Why Can’t They Walk Away?

It is no big secret that energy is a big moneymaker in Vegas. Heck, all of the casino properties alone in Nevada count for seven percent of the electricity consumption in the area. If this revenue source is lost just look at how it is going to impact customers. It could not only lead to the shutting down of the plant, but it could lead to huge price hikes before the market fails. This is one of the leading arguments in the case, as the public utility commission of Nevada is demanding that the resorts pay tens of millions of dollars to leave the energy market. This Act was presented before a court of law back in December 2015 but has been appealed. Whatever the situation is, there is no denying that there is a major power dilemma in Vegas right now.

