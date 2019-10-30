Asli Digital Media – The platform has hitherto helped thousands and is aiding more novel talents

ASLI DAUD, the founder of ASLI DIGITAL MEDIA, is a 21-year-old young Marketer, influencer and a celebrity manager. With his consummate skills and stupendous glamour DAUD has proven to be one of the youngest and venerable founders. Asli digital media company turned out to be a huge scale project, which fundamentally helps in personal branding and social media growth by providing personal services to brands and influencers in augmenting their public presence and sales.

Not being limited to branding and sales, the company has also set foot in the domains of web design and consultation. With over 1000+ influencer clients and an untold no of other domain clients, the company wishes to aid as many new talents as it could. Daud has proclaimed that he wishes to engender a platform for all the potential new talents out there irrespective of their field .

The company holds colossal opportunity for folks. Not only actors but writers, musicians artists and influencers have been aided ginormically through the company.We wish the company to work for the greater good. We wish company a herculean success!!

