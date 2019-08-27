Atul Kishan Sharma To be the Next Gem of MTV Roadies

MTV roadies is one the successful Television reality show running successfully from the past 16 years and is most famous among the youth of our country. Seeing its popularity and cut-throat competition youngsters do prefer to choose this platform for themselves and now Atul Kishan Sharma is going to make a big move in this game.

Atul Kishan Sharma is a 21-year-old actor, entertainer, You Tuber and a social media influencer from Delhi, India. He is skillfully going to make his big move by presenting his talent and skills on the successful platform named Roadies. Getting on to the current scenario it requires a lot of audacity to present yourself in such a platform.

But it’s just the beginning of his long journey.

He is soon going to make debut in Bollywood as well, see how he is enriching his skills by putting them forward in front of the world. Currently, he is working as an event manager where he has organized a number of successful events.

He is socially active on Instagram having more than 65.5k followers (https://instagram.com/theatulkishan?igshid=1sji6mwooudcm).

Stepping foot on the ladder of success day by day he is also going to be the part of another successful reality show of India i.e. Bigg Boss. Soon we’ll have a look of him on our television screens as well.

Making it all possible at such a young age is not everyone’s cup of tea it requires a lot of hard work, courage and passionate attitude and Atul is the best exemplar to give. Thus, wishing Atul for his next big journey, all the best.

