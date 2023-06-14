Aviator is an unusual project in the field of gambling entertainment.

When you go to the app, you will see a plane taking off. After a while, it starts to fall. As the plane flies, the multiplier grows. You can find out more information about the game by going to https://playaviatorgame.net/ predictor-aviator/.

Game Features

The presented crash game is available in demo mode. In this case, the game process does not differ from the game for real money.

Only in the case of demo mode you will not be able to withdraw your winnings. Presented game mode is ideal for those who do not want to lose their money. Having gained experience, you can move on to the game for real tangible funds.

The advantages of the game

Aviator is something new in the world of gambling entertainment. Here you will not see special characters, cards, etc. The presented game has the following features:

live chat.

While playing, you can chat with other gamers who are also playing at the moment. Chat allows you to share statistics and send emoticons to the chat;

statistics are displayed in real time on the game screen. You can keep track of how much money other players have bet and how much they have won;

promotions. By playing Aviator tournaments, you can get additional surprises.

Gameplay

During the game, the gamer becomes a brave pilot. The height to which the plane will rise depends on the size of the winnings. The process of the game includes the following actions:

choosing a suitable gambling establishment;

Search for the game you are interested in;

Training in a demo mode. After that, you can move on to the game for real money;

Selecting the appropriate amount to bet. You can make bets when taking off, as well as during the flight;

you have to withdraw your winnings before the plane explodes. The bet amount is multiplied by the odds on the screen;

If the plane falls down, you lose all your bets.

Thus, the main goal of the game is to fly as far as possible.

The game is based on a random number generator. Thus, outsiders can not affect the results of the draw. We advise novice players to start with small bets. We advise to wait for a multiplier of 1.2x. That way, you can minimize your risk. If you doubt your abilities, it is better to start with the demo mode of the ga

