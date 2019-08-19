Ayush Sabat Using His Skills in the Right Direction

Most celebrities stick to the trade that made them a star, but a few use their fame and fortune as a business platform. Ayush Sabat, a renowned entrepreneur, known for his work, he is very much famous for handling B-town events, shows and concerts. He is also part of PAN India, which is a Government project.

Ayush is an extremely fit guy no lesser than a model. He has the personality to become a top model or movie actor. For him to join Bollywood its not a big thing, but he doesn’t want to participate as an actor. Ayush intends to remain as an entrepreneur, yes he wants to produce a movie or web series in the future, If he gets the right story which can impress him. If he finds a good story, then he is definitely going to invest in B-town.

Ayush was genius right from his childhood, and he has won many prestigious awards while studying. He also had managing capability, which he showed in his college days, he has managed many events in his college days. He was also Team Manager of Electric Formula Car racing team 2015-17 which latter represented India.

Managing things has become his work now, right now, Ayush is part of many top events, concerts where many top-class celebrities are part of his projects. His college days time pass has become his routine work now, and he is now top name when it comes to arranging concerts, events and all. As he is close to many top names, it is not difficult for him to manage things.

He directly contacts to top Bollywood stars, and most of the celebs always remain present whenever he organize any event or anything as his guests. You can see his Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ ayushsabat/, where you can see many of our generation stars are his friends posing with him in his events.

Here’s wishing multi-talented entrepreneur Ayush Sabat and event manager of B-town all the best for his upcoming projects.