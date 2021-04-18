Beat The Heat with Our Reliable AC Services – AC Hours

The summer season has just started. To cool yourself in the scorching sun, all you need is child wind. In short, it is time to get the service of your AC done. Corona has affected the lives of everyone to a greater extent. In this period of the pandemic, you have to be careful with a lot of things if you are planning to install, replace, or replace your AC.

Don’t worry because AC Hours is here to provide you with exceptional services, and we follow all the safety measures to ensure that you will be safe. Due to the pandemic phase, companies charge sky-high prices, but we are not fooling our customers.

Do you want to know more about us? Then scroll your screen a bit, and you will get to know a lot about us.

1) One-hour delivery time

You must be wondering what one-hour delivery time is then you will be amazed to know that our experts will reach your residence within one hour from the time you book our service. We don’t believe in keeping our customers in the dark, and that is why we provide instant services.

2) Affordable Charges

We don’t take advantage of our customers in tough times. We still provide exceptional services at the most affordable price.

3) Sanitizing the whole place

We care for safety, which is why we follow all the safety measures that are must during this pandemic. Our team will sanitize the whole place before and after the work. So, don’t worry because your work is in safe hands.

4) Warranty

Above all the exceptional services, we also provide 30 days’ leakage warranty. So, if you face any issue, then feel free to contact us.

5) 24/7 customer support

We provide an around-the-clock support system to our clients. We are there to help you out at every point when you need assistance. Always remember we are just a call away from you. So, don’t waste further time and get in touch with us right now!

Do you want to know what kind of AC services we provide? Then here are they: –

AC Repair

AC Installation

AC Maintenance

We will do anything to provide you with the comfort you deserve. So, get in touch with us to avail all the incredible benefits of our services. We will be glad to serve you.

What are you waiting for? Give us a call right now! Book your service online at https://achours.com/ or call us at: 78144-94030.

Comments