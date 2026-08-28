Before You Send Parcel to India from UK Check These 5 Things

To send parcel to India from UK has basically become the norm for a lot of people these days. Staying in touch with family, sending gifts, shipping personal stuff, documents, whatever. But there are always those little things that are easy to forget. Wrong weight, a missing document, something you are not supposed to send, or a typo in a name – any of that can slow things down.

So here’s a quick reminder on what to double-check to send parcel to India as fast as the courier says it will.

1. Check That Everything You Pack Is Allowed

One of the most common things that happens – your package is basically ready, but then during setup you find out one of the items isn’t allowed for international shipping. Yes, these things exist, and there are actually quite a few of them. All the big couriers, like Meest, put up a full list of banned items on their site for their UK to India parcel service and other routes too.

Check this before you even tape the box shut. That way, you won’t have to open it back up, swap stuff out, and redo the weight and label.

2. Don’t Just Guess the Weight of Your Parcel

“About 5 kilos” – that’s what people usually think once the box is already packed. But for international shipping, you need exact numbers, and not just the weight either.

Before you set anything up, get ready:

The package weight

The box dimensions

A description of what’s inside



You’ll need all this when you set up your UK to India shipping. For example, if your box is light but takes up a lot of space, you’ll actually get charged based on the volume, not the weight – basically, whichever number is bigger.

3. Double-Check the Address

People usually type in the address carefully, but small mistakes still happen, and that’s what can delay sending package to India. One wrong number in the postal code or a missing phone number can cause extra trouble later. This matters even more if your family just moved or sent you their new address by text.

Before you send anything, take a quick look at:

How the name is spelt

The address

The postal code

The phone number



Paying attention here matters even more when you’re doing this online, since there’s no agent to double-check it with you.

4. Don’t Seal the Box Too Soon

You know how it goes – the box is packed, the tape’s already on, and a few minutes later you find one more thing you wanted to throw in. Could be a photo, a small gift, or some document you just remembered. So it’s better to go through your whole list of items before you close everything up for good.

5. Save Your Tracking Number

Once you hand your package over to the courier, it’s good to keep the tracking number close by. You get it right after they pick it up or you drop it off. Just save it on your phone or in your email, so you can check the status whenever you want. Also, tracking lets you see exactly when your package got to the recipient.

How to Send Parcel to India Without Any Hassle

For smooth, hassle-free delivery, you want a solid courier like Meest, which already has tons of experience shipping internationally, especially to India. They give you a ton of flexibility for getting your package to them too – set it up online, call a courier, or just walk into a branch and let an agent handle it. Whatever works best for you.

Either way, you’ll need the basic info on hand and get it right. At the end of the day, that’s what decides whether your package shows up on time, gets held up somewhere, or ends up right back at your door. So no matter where you are shipping from – London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford, anywhere in Great Britain. One last check before you hand it over can save you a ton of hassle.

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