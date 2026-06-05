For Indian families, the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) is one of the most powerful and underused financial structures available. It’s a separate legal entity under the Income Tax Act, with its own PAN, its own bank account, and crucially, its own tax exemption limit. That means a HUF can earn income, invest, and grow wealth independently of its members, unlocking significant tax-saving opportunities for the family.

But to invest in shares, mutual funds, IPOs, or bonds in the name of the HUF, you need a dedicated HUF Demat account. Traditionally, opening one meant heaps of paperwork, multiple visits to the branch, and weeks of waiting. In 2026, however, a growing number of apps have made the process digital, fast, and far less painful.

Here’s a curated guide to the best apps for opening an HUF Demat account in India for 2026, combining ease of onboarding, low fees, and a comprehensive investment ecosystem.

Groww has taken a meaningful step forward by enabling online HUF Demat account opening – a feature very few discount brokers offer in a truly digital format. For families looking to start investing under their HUF without the hassle of offline processes, Groww is one of the most accessible options in 2026.

Key features:

Online HUF Demat account opening with simplified documentation

Clean, intuitive app for the Karta to manage family investments

Flat ₹20 per order or 0.1% (whichever is lower) on intraday, F&O, and delivery

Zero account opening charges

Zero commission on direct mutual fund investments

Unified access to stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, ETFs, and commodities

Transparent fee structure with no hidden charges

Smooth UPI-integrated IPO application flow

Useful portfolio tracking for HUF tax filing

Best suited for: HUFs starting their investing journey, tech-savvy Kartas, and families wanting a no-friction digital experience.

2. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has long supported HUF Demat accounts. The 3-in-1 account structure (Demat + Trading + Banking) is particularly useful for HUFs already banking with ICICI.

Key features:

3-in-1 account integration for ICICI Bank HUF customers

Wide product universe: stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, bonds, NPS, insurance

Comprehensive research and advisory

Multiple brokerage plans, including subscription-based pricing

Branch and relationship manager support across India

Robust reporting tools useful for HUF tax filings

Trusted bank-backed service with strong compliance frameworks

Best suited for: Existing ICICI Bank HUF customers and families that value research and advisory..

3. HDFC Sky

HDFC Sky supports HUF Demat accounts, backed by the credibility of one of India’s largest private banks, combined with a modern app experience.

Key features:

Backed by the HDFC brand

Wide product range

Modern Sky app + HDFC’s branch network for offline support

Smooth integration for HDFC Bank HUF account holders

Strong reporting suite for HUF compliance

Suitable for both active trading and long-term family portfolios

Trusted bank-backed service

Best suited for: HUFs banking with HDFC and families wanting bank-backed credibility with a modern app.

4. Zerodha

Zerodha supports HUF Demat account opening via a dedicated onboarding flow and brings its well-known discount-broker pricing, mature trading ecosystem, and strong reporting tools to family portfolios. For HUFs seeking low costs and one of the most established trading platforms in India, Zerodha is a credible choice.

Key features:

HUF Demat account opening supported via a dedicated onboarding flow

Zero brokerage on equity delivery

Flat ₹20 per order or 0.03% (whichever is lower) on intraday and F&O

Kite trading app known for clean UX and reliable execution

Console dashboard with detailed portfolio tracking, P&L, and tax reports

Best suited for: HUFs that want low-cost long-term equity investing, families with Kartas comfortable with self-directed investing, and those who value strong reporting for tax compliance.

5. Angel One

Angel One brings full-service capabilities to a discount broker’s pricing model, useful for HUFs that want both affordability and research.

Key features:

Flat ₹20 per order on intraday and F&O

AI-driven recommendations through ARQ Prime

Strong research and advisory

Pan-India broker presence with branch support

Useful research notes, stock screeners, and model portfolios

SmartAPI access for tech-savvy HUFs interested in algo strategies

Best suited for: Cost-conscious HUFs and families wanting research without paying full-service prices.

6. Kotak Neo (Kotak Securities)

Kotak Neo, the modern trading app from Kotak Securities, supports HUF Demat accounts and is well-suited for families banking with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Key features:

3-in-1 account convenience for Kotak Bank HUF customers

Reliable Kotak Neo trading app with modern UX

Free intraday brokerage in many segments

Useful reporting tools for HUF tax filings

Multiple plans suited to different family trading patterns

Best suited for: HUFs banking with Kotak Mahindra and families wanting bank-backed reliability with discount-broker pricing.

7. Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is a well-established full-service broker with strong support for HUF accounts and a particularly strong research arm, making it ideal for serious long-term family portfolios.

Key features:

Deep research, advisory, and recommendation engines

Wide product range, including PMS for high-value HUF portfolios

Established brand with decades of credibility

Branch and relationship manager support

Multiple brokerage plans

Strong fundamental research aligned with long-term wealth building

Useful reporting and advisory dashboards

Best suited for: HUFs with larger corpuses and families that value research-led investing.

Final Thoughts

A HUF Demat account is one of the most strategic financial tools an Indian family can set up as it creates a separate tax entity, enables long-term family wealth building, and allows pooled investing across generations. The challenge has always been the friction of opening one.

In 2026, Groww stands out for making online HUF Demat account opening accessible and beginner-friendly. ICICI Direct, HDFC Sky, and Kotak Neo bring bank-backed trust and 3-in-1 convenience. Zerodha offers a mature trading ecosystem with industry-leading reporting, while Angel One and Motilal Oswal add depth in research, advisory, and PMS for serious family portfolios.

Whichever you choose, opening a HUF Demat account today is one of the smartest moves you can make for your family’s long-term financial future.

Disclaimer: Account opening processes, charges, and features mentioned are based on publicly available information as of 2026 and are subject to change. Please consult a qualified tax advisor and verify the latest terms on the respective platforms before opening an account. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or tax advice.

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