Best Betting Sites in India For IPL

The Indian Premier League is just around the corner, and already most online betting sites in India offer outright odds on long term bets in the thirteen edition of the IPL. The hottest markets to bet on the IPL before the most popular domestic league in cricket is started are bets such as;

Who will win the Indian Premier League 2020?

What player will win the Orange Cap this year?

And what player will win the Purple Cap in 2020?

What player will be the Emerging Player of the Year?

Who will win the Most Valuable Player award?

All these long terms bets are the most popular ones before the IPL starts, so with an unlimited amount of online betting sites out there, it’s hard to find the best betting sites in India for betting on the IPL. Further below you can read a list of what sites are recommended to bet at during the IPL.

Orange Cap

The IPL Orange Cap is an award that is given annually to the leading run-scorer in the IPL season. The award got introduced in the first season of the tournament back in 2008. Orange Cap is basically an individual reward for the outstanding display by a batsman.

There are some rules and criteria around the Orange Cap which is listed below;



The Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer of the IPL season.

The batsman with the most runs in the ipl during the season would wear the Orange Cap while in the field.

If it’s a tie, the batsman with a better strike rate gets the Orange Cap.

The Orange Cap owner who is fielding is allowed to wear the Orange Cap till the end of the innings even if an opposition batsman has overtaken his runs.

Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler who takes the most number of wickets in the IPL. The award has been a part of the tournament since back in 2008.

As with the Orange Cap, there are some rules and criteria around the Purple Cap as well;

The award is given to the leading wicket-taker of the IPL season.

The bowler with the most-wickets in the IPL during the season will wear the Purple Cap while in the field.

If it’s a tie, the Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler with the best economy rate.

Emerging Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player

In addition to the Purple Cap and Orange Cap, the IPL also has rewards for the Emerging Player of the Year and the Most Valuable Player which some betting sites might let you put an outright bet on who is going to win each award.

The “Emerging Player of the Year” was presented for the “best under-19 player” back in 2008 and have since then been called different names, but in 2020 the name of the award is Emerging Player of the Year and it’s rewarded to the best U-23 player during the IPL.

The Most Valuable Player was in the first seasons called the “man of the tournament” until the 2012 season. The IPL then introduced the Most Valuable Player rating system in 2013, the leader of which would be named the “Most Valuable Player” at the end of the season.

Best Betting Sites

Almost all online betting sites in India offer markets to bet on during the IPL, but only a few let you bet on special outright bets before the league starts, and some have more options than others. Below, you can see a list of the best betting sites to play on during the IPL;

10CRIC

Betway

Bet365

Royal Panda

All these betting sites offer a comprehensive odds market during the Indian Premier League 2020.

