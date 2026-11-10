Best Christmas Markets in Europe 2026: Where to Go and How to Get There

Christmas markets bring a special atmosphere to European cities each winter. With INFOBUS, you can explore travel options and book tickets to your favorite festive destinations. Discover five Christmas markets worth visiting in 2026, with their opening dates, locations, and festive highlights.

European Christmas Markets Worth Exploring in 2026

From German traditions to festive celebrations in historic cities, these Christmas markets are worth adding to your winter plans.

Strasbourg Christmas Market, France — Dating back to 1570, this historic market fills Strasbourg’s center with wooden stalls and festive lights from November 27 to December 24, 2026. Admire the Christmas tree at Place Kléber, browse handmade gifts, and try Alsatian treats such as bredele biscuits and gingerbread.

Schönbrunn Palace Christmas Market, Vienna, Austria — Set against Schönbrunn Palace, this market welcomes visitors from November 6, 2026, to January 6, 2027. More than 90 stalls sell Austrian crafts, ornaments, and gifts, while seasonal food and children’s activities add to the festive atmosphere.

Old Town Square Christmas Market, Prague, Czech Republic — From November 28, 2026, to January 6, 2027, a towering Christmas tree and colorful stalls bring festive cheer to Prague’s historic square. Try Czech specialties such as trdelník and mulled wine while admiring the Gothic architecture.



Cologne Cathedral Christmas Market, Germany — Beside Cologne’s Gothic cathedral, more than 120 red-roofed stalls offer handcrafted gifts, decorations, and German seasonal food. A large Christmas tree and festive lights complete the setting during the celebrations from November 16 to December 23, 2026.

Munich Christkindlmarkt, Germany — Munich’s Marienplatz fills with Bavarian crafts, ornaments, and winter treats between November 20 and December 24, 2026. The illuminated New Town Hall provides a striking backdrop, while the Kripperlmarkt specializes in traditional nativity figures.

Plan Your Christmas Market Trip with INFOBUS

Choosing a Christmas market is only the beginning. It’s also important to consider travel dates, transport connections, and how much time you’d like to spend exploring your destination.

INFOBUS allows travelers to search for available bus, train, and flight connections, depending on the route. Enter your departure city, destination, and travel date to compare schedules, journey durations, and ticket prices.

For a short city break, look for connections that leave enough time to visit the market and nearby attractions. If you’re planning a longer holiday, consider combining several destinations to experience different European Christmas traditions.

Booking transport in advance can be helpful during weekends and the holiday season. Remember to check market opening dates and hours, as some close before Christmas Day while others continue into January.

Explore available connections on INFOBUS, choose a convenient departure, and book tickets online for your festive European getaway.

FAQ

Which Christmas markets in Europe are worth visiting in 2026?

Strasbourg, Vienna, Prague, Cologne, and Munich are popular choices, offering traditional crafts, seasonal food, festive decorations, and historic surroundings.

When do European Christmas markets open in 2026?

Opening dates vary by destination. Many markets begin in November and close before Christmas, while others, including those in Vienna and Prague, continue until January 2027.

How can I travel to Christmas markets in Europe?

You can explore available bus, train, and flight connections through INFOBUS, depending on your departure city and chosen destination.

Can I book tickets for a Christmas market trip on INFOBUS?

Yes. INFOBUS allows you to compare available transport options and purchase tickets online for your preferred travel dates.

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