Best Data Transfer Apps From iPhone To Android

At some point in our lives, we all might have to switch from a device to another, whether for luxury purpose or to meet other needs. However, this decision comes with another demand, which often gets us weary, and that is to transfer data from iPhone to Android. This is because we are not too sure what process is right, and perhaps, the right tool to use. Moreover, transferring data from iPhone to Huawei P30 Pro (which is an Android device) has lately become easier than ever. Nonetheless, to achieve success, it is important to know how to transfer contacts from iPhone to Android.

As you probably know, transferring data from iPhone to Android isn’t an easy thing to do- especially, seeing you have to cross different platforms in the process. Fortunately, this article explicitly highlights how you can go about it in simple and much faster ways, and with little or no stress whatsoever. This is especially with the use of the best data transfer app- dr.fone- Switch.

Data Transfer Methods

Recently, HUAWEI Company released the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro of its P serials. Yet, we cannot overstate the importance of transferring data- contacts, calendar, messages, multimedia files, and the likes from your old phone to this new device of yours- the Huawei P30 Pro.

Again, we are aware that there are several conventional methods of transferring data from iPhone to Android, but with dr.fone- Switch, you have just found yourself the best app for seamless, secure and safe, and fast data transfer.

1. Phone Transfer

This is perhaps of the best methods of transferring data from iOS to Android. Here, you can transfer text messages, contacts, photos, videos, music, calendars, etc. between iOS and Android devices. Not only that, it allows you to restore backup files from either iTunes or iCloud to Android.

2. Restoring data from iTunes backup to your Huawei P30 Pro phone

This is another method to transfer your data from your iOS phone to Android.

3. Restore data from iCloud backup to your Huawei P30 Pro phone

Here, you would be required to sign in to your iCloud account.

Data Transfer Apps

If we critically assess these methods and others not mentioned here, if we could do it a better, faster and more convenient way- why not go for that instead. And that is what dr.fone- Switch brings to the table here- being the best data transfer app.

Moreover, with Dr.fone wireless method of switching device from iPhone to Android to transfer data, you can:

Google Drive

Moving iOS data to Android devices has been made much easier lately thanks to the introduction of Google Drive app by Google. This is ultimately one of the best ways to achieve this feat. It does the transfer within a couple of minutes. And this is possibly achievable because of the strikingly impressive features of the app: storage space of about 15GB of free space, incredibly powerful search, secure, and fosters collaboration

Moreover, while some apps or methods of transferring data might not support all data types, Google Drive supports general files like videos, images, audios, and texts. It also supports Adobe files, and at the same time- Microsoft files such as XML, Word, Powerpoint and Excel.

SHAREit

This is another fascinating app to transfer data from iOS to Android. Widely used by many who intends sharing various type of data, SHAREit has gained much popularity owing to its high transfer speed and remarkable features which foster its usability and versatility. The app features media player, offline access and super speed.

Not exhaustively, there are other great apps you can use. They are: Move to Android- which is sort of limited as it can only transfer messages, Samsung Smart Switch, FileTransfer, and Dropbox

dr.fone- Switch app

As earlier mentioned, this is the best iPhone to Android transfer software you could ask for. It does a seamless, and accurate transfer of data in just one click. More so, it allows you to switch data between two devices, even when they are of different platforms. In fact, it has recovering, repairing, and easy data erasing features.

Install the dr.fone- Switch software on your computer. Install and launch it. After that, connect your device to the computer. You will then see a “Switch” option from the software dashboard. Select, and allow for some minutes. Choose the files or data you want to transfer from your iPhone to Huawei P30 Pro. Click on the “Start Transfer” button afterward.

The data you have selected will then be transferred to the target device (the Huawei P30 Pro phone) in a couple of minutes.

Transferring Contact

In case you have decided to switch device, and you see the transfer of your contacts as a big hurdle- relax, dr.fone- Switch covers you. One of the commonly known methods of transferring contacts is to use iCloud. Simply turn on Contacts in your settings> [Your Name]> iCloud on your iPhone. Then, log into the iCloud website on your PC and click “Contacts”. Select All, and then Export vCard. You can then log into Gmail- Contacts, and from Google Contacts in your browser, click on “More”, and “Import”

If you have the free “My Contacts Backup” app, you can also do the same with it. Simply install it on your phone, launch and tap backup. Now, email the backup file to the email account you have created on your new Huawei P30 Pro phone. A VCF file would be sent to you and you can then go ahead to import them into your Android contacts app.

In fact, because of the iOS limitations, there are other methods you can use to transfer data (contacts in this case) from iPhone to Huawei P30 Pro. They are:

Selective transfer of data, which is a long process One-click to transfer data from iPhone to Huawei P30 Transfer data from iTunes Backups Transfer data from iCloud backups to Huawei P30 Pro

Meanwhile, for an incredibly fast approach, try the dr.fone- Switch software. How does this work?

Use the dr.fone- Switch software to transfer contacts. This is a part of the dr.fone toolkit which lets you transfer data from iPhone to your new Huawei P30 Pro in a single click. It is not just fast, it is equally compatible with every model of Android and iPhone- ensuring a cross-platform transfer of data.

Launch the dr.fone toolkit on your PC. Click on the “switch” module.

Connect your two devices- iOS and Huawei P30 Pro to the PC and upon automatic detection, make the iPhone the source, and the Android the destination device. Select on “Contacts” option and then, “Start Transfer” to begin the process. Hold on for some minutes until the importing has been completed. Make sure the two devices are connected until the end of the process.

You can then disconnect your cable upon completion.

For selective transfer of contacts- try the dr.fone- Transfer (iOS) software, which lets you move necessary contacts between your iPhone and your new smartphone.

Conclusion

Finally, Google Account, iClouds, and iTunes are other viable means of accomplishing the seamless transfer of data from iPhone to Huawei P30 Pro. However, dr.fone- Switch makes it really flexible and pretty much easy.

