Let us be honest; software development has come a long way since its inception. Over time, it has enhanced itself to be one of the biggest assets of our world right now.

Speaking of Innovations, one of the latest trends or innovations in the world of software development right now is DevOps. Here, the developers work with the operations group to ensure that the software will learn efficiently and smoothly.

Most of the teams connected to software development are going to DevOps. The concept of this field is in the junction of software development, operations, and services.

That being said, if an aspirant is looking forward to having a promising career in the field, without a doubt, their first priority should be the best DevOps Certifications. However, with so many options available, it is difficult to choose the right one. In this blog, we will look at why an aspirant should pursue a career in DevOps and what the best course available for a candidate is.

Top Certification Courses of DevOps

Here are some of the top DevOps certification courses:

DevOps Engineer by Simplilearn

This master’s program by Simplilearn will help you be career-ready. With this DevOps Engineer course, you will develop technical skills such as managing, deploying, and monitoring different cloud applications. From CI/CD pipelines to deployment methodologies, an extensive learning experience by Simplilearn awaits you.

DevOps on AWS

Kickstart your career in DevOps with this sought-after certification. Hone the techniques and methodologies of DevOps and AWS services to deliver faster and more reliable updates to your customer. In this course, you will learn to implement DevOps culture and practices in the AWS cloud and explore the deployment strategies for serverless applications.

DevOps: Introduction to Developer Operations Specialization

Take the initiative to learn the basics of developer operations. Develop better products that are more reliable with the foundational principles of developer operations. In this course, you will learn how to automate stages of the development processes of applications with CI and CD.

CD & DevOps by the University of Virginia

In this course, you will learn how to deliver and review the automation tests across the development stack. You will also have an insight into the roles and skill sets involved in DevOps and how they can contribute to the continuous delivery capability. In addition to that, you will also learn how to diagnose a group’s delivery pipeline and bring the favored recommendations forward to enhance it.

Why should the aspirants go with Devops?

DevOps is slowly growing to be one of the promising technologies in the current IT industry. With the assistance of DevOps, software developers can easily collaborate with the service or IT group members to create applications easily. Here are some of the reasons why every aspirant should go with DevOps certification courses:

Role of automation

With the assistance of DevOps, it is possible to make the SDLC process absolutely agile for the ideal release of products. Beforehand, the operations and development teams worked in different Silos. Therefore, it was difficult to identify if the application was ready during that time.

However, now, in DevOps, it is very much possible because the operations and development teams work together. Multiple tools are now involved in the process. As the introduction of these tools takes place, the idea of implementing the process of CD and CI is very much possible. This is why, in any circumstance, a developer brings any kind of changes in code. When they bring it to the master branch, automation will carry out the application development.



Enhanced quality of Product

With the assistance of DevOps, we may effortlessly enhance a developer’s efficiency level. Therefore, it automatically helps speed up the development process. Moreover, it provides a product that is free of errors.

In order to decrease the number of errors in the product or increase its quality, DevOps professionals have many tools at their disposal.

Fewer chances of failure

The core cause behind the failure in deployment is a programmatic error in the application itself. In DevOps, the development cycles are very short. Therefore, a number of times, the procedure prompts the code release build. It also assists us in identifying the defects in the code.

Time & Cost savings

When you are utilizing DevOps, you will save a lot of time related to software development. There will be a reduction in the cost as well of the process against the whole system. The software development team generally includes different team members based on their technical expertise. In the circumstances when we identify any kind of wrong code during the development time, we do not require additional time to fix this.

DevOps does exactly the same as the process. They help in reducing the inadequate code limits. If these things are not rectified, then DevOps will not allow the code to be taken to the next level. Doing this may certainly save time for the development process and reduce the cost-effectiveness.

Quick release

Utilizing DevOps may enhance the culture of software development within the development group. In this procedure, both the operational and development teams perform together. Due to that, the output of the process will come much more efficiently and effortlessly.

Because of this, the unit may focus on launching the application even faster. Additionally, after deploying the Product in this procedure, the group may gather product feedback from the stakeholders or end-users. With that, they can proceed to make any changes if required.

Wrapping up

With the constant evolution of technologies, experts, and professionals need to stay a step ahead as well. While there is no doubt that the DevOps field will keep growing with many opportunities, the journey starts with a DevOps training certification for every student.

