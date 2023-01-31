Best Diabetes Treatment & Doctors in Tricity 2023

Diabetes has been one of the major health challenges for medical science for a very long time. This lifestyle disorder has continued to exist as a life-threatening disease for several centuries. It took a long time for medical practitioners to find out the root cause of the peculiar disorder and we are still fighting a battle to save lives from this silent killer called ‘Diabetes Mellitus’. As per the reports, the number of diabetics in India was close to 80 million in 2022 and it is expected to rise further in the coming years. But thankfully the Indian healthcare system and medical professionals are well-equipped with resources and treatment plans to deal with the ancient enemy called ‘diabetes’.

With this article, we will be providing you some valuable insights about the best diabetes treatment plans in India along with the information about top doctors that you can consult for your condition.

Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes or juvenile diabetes is often diagnosed at a very young age and the exact cause of the condition is unknown. In this condition, the pancreas is unable to produce insulin in sufficient quantity and the absence of insulin causes a hike in blood sugar levels. The condition cannot be cured and the patient will be treated with insulin therapy along with some diet and exercise plans for regulating the blood sugar levels.

Type 2 diabetes happens when the body is unable to process and properly use glucose. Here not only the pancreas is failing to produce enough insulin but also the cells do not respond well to the insulin. Hence, the blood sugar level rises and symptoms start to appear over time. Type 2 diabetes is also referred to as adult onset diabetes as this type of diabetes is mostly diagnosed in adults. Majority of the diabetes patients are battling with type 2 diabetes which makes it more common in comparison.

Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

 Extreme fatigue

 Increased thirst and hunger

 Frequent urination

 Tingling sensation or numbness in hands and feet

 Blurry vision

 Slow-healing wounds

 Unintended weight loss

 Darkening of skin

Health Complications

 Increased risk of heart diseases, stroke and high blood pressure

 Slow healing wounds resulting in serious infections

 Diabetic foot

 Eye damage or diabetic retinopathy

 Kidney failure

 Nerve damage

Risk Factors

 Obesity

 PCOS

 Family history

 Pre-diabetes or gestational diabetes can progress into diabetes over time

 Unhealthy lifestyle and diet

 Physical inactivity

Type 2 Diabetes Treatment and Diabetes Management

Unlike Type 1 diabetes, which is a genetic or auto-immune disorder, type 2 diabetes is treated as a lifestyle disorder. Type 2 diabetes treatment also involves the usage of medications and may even require insulin therapy if the condition continues to worsen further. But since our unhealthy eating habits and way of living can be the root cause for diabetes, modern medicine has come up with a better treatment plan. This personalised treatment plan involves switching to a healthier lifestyle and diet as a part of diabetes management.

Diabetes does not have a permanent cure but the health complications can surely be avoided by keeping your blood sugar levels in control with diabetes management. This can be done with the help of an expert Endocrinologist, and they will help you to gradually reduce the dependence on medications with a diabetes-friendly nutrition plan.

Top 3 Diabetes Specialists in Tricity

For those who live in Tricity, we have listed the top 3 diabetes specialists you can consult for getting specialised treatment and care for your condition.

1. Dr. Anil Bhansali

Dr. Anil Bhansali is one of the best doctors for treating diabetes, with over 30 years of experience in the medical field. He is a well-known endocrinologist and has published some of the best research works about diabetes and related health issues. His expertise and contributions in the medical field was shared with over 600 publications and citations over the years. He has also led the department of Endocrinology at PGIMER, Chandigarh for many years. In the year 2017, he also won the top most award for a physician in the country.

Currently he is serving at Ginihealth, Mohali, which is again one of the best treatment centres for diabetes care in the region. This is one of the few wellness centres in the city where you get access to personalised healthcare for diabetes treatment. Dr. Anil Bhansali is also in charge of helping patients with diabetes by working closely with clinical dietetics and lifestyle coaches. Those who reside in Delhi NCR, can also book an online consultation with Dr. Bhansali through Ginihealth.



2. Dr. Surya Kant Mathur

Dr. Surya Kant Mathur is another well-known Endocrinologist and diabetes specialist in Chandigarh. He has been practising as a diabetes specialist from 2003 onwards. He also served as DM in the dept of Endocrinology at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He has also published several research papers and was also awarded for a presentation in relation to Type 2 Diabetes.

Now, he is practising at Max Healthcare, Mohali, which is also one of the best hospitals for diabetes treatment in the region. He also serves as the director for the department of Endocrinology at Diabetes at the Max Super speciality hospital.



3. Dr. Gagan Priya

Dr.Gagan Priya is a well-known Endocrinologist in Tricity and has been serving as a diabetes specialist for over 10 years. She also specialises in Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Pediatric Endocrinology, along with Type 1 diabetes. She also has experience in AIIMS, New Delhi where she was selected for DM Endocrinology. She has been actively participating in many national and international conferences over the years.

At the present moment, she is practising as a consultant Endocrinologist at Fortis Healthcare, Mohali. Fortis Healthcare is also among the best diabetes treatment centres in the city with many other specialists. You can also book an appointment for tele-consultation as per your convenience.

In the end, remember that diabetes is a chronic condition but being a diabetic does not mean you won’t be able to live a healthy and normal life. If you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, then take this as a wake-up call from your body. The condition may be a result of you failing to take care of your body the way we are supposed to. What’s done cannot be undone, but you still have time to seek help from an expert in your region, follow their advice without fail, so that you can continue to live your life to the fullest.

